Analysis on the Australia & New Zealand Fleet Management Market to 2025 - Featuring Teletrac Navman, MTData and EROAD Among Others

The market for fleet management (FM) solutions in Australia and New Zealand has been in a growth period for many years. While the global recession associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hampered developments in 2020-2021 to some extent, the setbacks are expected to be temporary. The number of FM systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9 percent from about 1.2 million units in 2020 to over 2.4 million units by 2025.

The penetration rate in the total population of fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time estimated to increase from 23.6 percent in 2020 to 42.8 percent in 2025. The fleet telematics market in the region is influenced positively by regulatory developments related to health and safety regulations, chain of responsibility legislation, electronic work diaries and road user charges.

A large number of vendors are active on the FM market in Australia and New Zealand. The analyst still ranks Teletrac Navman as the largest provider of fleet management solutions in the region today, followed closely by Australia-based MTData and New Zealand-based EROAD. US-based Teletrac Navman was the first to surpass the milestone of 100,000 units in the region. MTData (owned by Telstra) has now also reached this range and EROAD is in a similar order of magnitude following the acquisition of Coretex in 2021. The remaining top-5 solution providers in the region are US-based Verizon Connect and Netstar Australia.

Other notable vendors with estimated installed bases of at least 30,000 active units include local solution providers such as Australia-based Fleetsu and IntelliTrac and New Zealand-based Argus Tracking and Smartrak, as well as international players including South Africa-based MiX Telematics and Canada-based Fleet Complete.

The latter entered the region through the acquisition of Geotab's reseller Securatrak. Additional top-15 players are Bridgestone's Webfleet Solutions, Procon Telematics, Linxio and Sensium. Solution vendors outside of the top-list moreover include Simply Unified, TrackIt, Digital Matter, Directed Electronics Australia, Fleetdynamics by Fleetcare, Inseego and Trimble. Directed notably works with a large number of commercial vehicle OEMs on the local market. OEMs which have introduced fleet telematics solutions in the region independently or through partnerships include Isuzu, Toyota, Hino, Volvo Group, Daimler, PACCAR, Scania, Iveco and Mitsubishi.

Highlights from the report

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Australia and New Zealand.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 33 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Market forecasts lasting until 2025

This report answers the following questions

Which are the leading local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting Australia and New Zealand?

What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2022-2023?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Fleet management solutions

1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 Fatigue, Chain of Responsibility (CoR) and Electronic Work Diary (EWD)

1.5.2 Australian National Telematics Framework

1.5.3 Road User Charges (RUC)

1.5.4 Health and safety regulations

1.5.5 Other applications

1.6 Business models

2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Australia and New Zealand

2.1.2 Fleet management market forecast

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.1.4 Local market characteristics in Australia and New Zealand

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Automotive industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company profiles

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

3.1.1 Fleet Complete

3.1.2 Geotab

3.1.3 Inseego

3.1.4 MiX Telematics

3.1.5 Teletrac Navman

3.1.6 Trimble

3.1.7 Verizon Connect

3.1.8 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 Argus Tracking

3.2.2 Bigmate

3.2.3 BlackBox Control

3.2.4 Blackhawk

3.2.5 Coretex (EROAD)

3.2.6 Digital Matter

3.2.7 Directed Electronics Australia

3.2.8 EROAD

3.2.9 Fleetdynamics (Fleetcare)

3.2.10 Fleetsu

3.2.11 Future Fleet

3.2.12 GPSi Group (GPS Innovations)

3.2.13 IntelliTrac

3.2.14 Kynection

3.2.15 Linxio

3.2.16 MTData (Telstra)

3.2.17 Netcorp GPS

3.2.18 Netstar Australia

3.2.19 Picobyte

3.2.20 Procon Telematics

3.2.21 Sensium

3.2.22 Simply Unified

3.2.23 Smartrak (Constellation Software)

3.2.24 TrackIt

3.2.25 TurboTrack





