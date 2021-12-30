Worldwide Honey Industry to 2027 - Featuring Beyond the Hive, Dutch Gold Honey and Steamland Biological Technology Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Honey Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Application, By Packaging, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Honey Market was valued at USD 8.20 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 13.52 billion at a CAGR 5.6% from 2020-2027.



Honey is a natural and viscous food substance produced by bees & some related insects. Honey bees produce honey from the sugary secretions of the plants & store it in honeycomb, whereas other insects produce it by regurgitation & enzymatic activity. It is suitable for long term storage, due to its unique composition & chemical properties.



Market Drivers

The rise in use of honey as healthy alternative for artificial sweetener, energy source, immunity system builder, and as a weight loss source is the major driving factor which expected to boost the growth of global honey market over the forecast period. Honey is a source of numerous nutritional ingredients such as minerals, vitamins, calcium & antioxidants. It has various medicinal properties & can help improve metabolic activities, reduce the risk of diabetes, maintain blood pressure levels, and can even heal burn wounds. Thus, it is used in many applications apart from food and beverages, like pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, which is also estimated to support the global honey market.



The rise in demand for natural sweeteners to play a significant role in product growth which is expected to propel the growth of global honey market during the forecast period. The increase in health consciousness among people has motivated them to include natural sweeteners in their diets & reduce white sugar usage. The antioxidant & antibacterial properties of honey & the presence of several crucial minerals & vitamins within them have made them an ideal sweetener choice.



Market Restraints

The increase in adulteration of the product is expected to hamper the growth of global honey market. From past few years, honey adulteration & fraud incidents have emerged as one of the industry's major challenges, which has negatively impacted global honey market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Honey Market is segmented into type such as Alfalfa, Wildflower, Buckwheat, Acacia, Clover honey, and Others, by application market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, and Others. Further, market is segmented into packaging such as Tube, Bottle, Jar, Tub, and Others.



Regional Analysis

The Global Honey Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Europe region accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 30% in 2020, due to the increase in awareness about the product 's health benefits across the European countries is expected to boost the demand for the product across the region. Further, in North America region, the increase in number of beekeepers in the United States & Canada positively influence the regional industry.



Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Beeyond the Hive, Dutch Gold Honey, Inc., Streamland Biological Technology Ltd., Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Oha Honey LP, New Zealand Honey Co., Barkman Honey, LLC., Capilano Honey Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, Dabur India Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Honey Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Honey Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Honey Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Honey Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Alfalfa

5.3.2. Wildflower

5.3.3. Buckwheat

5.3.4 Acacia

5.3.5. Clover honey

5.3.6. Others



6 Global Honey Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Honey Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Food & Beverage

6.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.3.3. Personal Care Products

6.3.4. Others



7 Global Honey Market, By Packaging

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Packaging

7.2 Global Honey Market Share Analysis, By Packaging

7.3 Global Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Packaging

7.3. 1 Tube

7.3.2. Bottle

7.3.3. Jar

7.3.4. Tub

7.3.5. Others



8 Global Honey Market, By Region

8.1 Global Honey Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Honey Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Honey Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Honey Market Share Analysis, By Type

9.3 North America Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.4 North America Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Packaging

9.5 North America Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10 Europe Honey Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Honey Market Share Analysis, By Type

10.3 Europe Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.4 Europe Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Packaging

10.5 Europe Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.54. Rest of Europe



11 Asia Pacific Honey Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Honey Market Share Analysis, By Type

11.3 Asia Pacific Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.4 Asia Pacific Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Packaging

11.5 Asia Pacific Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



12 Latin America Honey Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Honey Market Share Analysis, By Type

12.3 Latin America Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.4 Latin America Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Packaging

12.5 Latin America Honey Market Size and Forecast, Country

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Rest of Latin America



13 Middle East Honey Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Honey Market Share Analysis, By Type

13.3 Middle East Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Application

13.4 Middle East Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Packaging

13.5 Middle East Honey Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.5.1. Saudi Arabia

13.5.2. UAE

13.5.3. Egypt

13.5.4. Kuwait

13.5.5. South Africa



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Beeyond the Hive

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2. Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3. Streamland Biological Technology Ltd

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 Bee Maid Honey Ltd

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 Oha Honey LP

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 New Zealand Honey Co

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Barkman Honey, LLC

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Capilano Honey Ltd

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 Patanjali Ayurved

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 Dabur India Ltd

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gz8l8h