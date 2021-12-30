BW Energy: Mandatory notification of trade

Mandatory notification of trade

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO of BW Energy Limited (“BWE”), has entered into a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement with financial exposure to 50,000 shares in BWE with expiry date 31.05.2022 and TRS price NOK 20.15 per underlying share.

In addition, Mr. Sæthre has sold 25,991 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 20.15 per share. Following this transaction, Mr. Sæthre holds 100,000 shares, 133,000 options and 42,831 restricted stock units in BW Energy Limited.

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing assets to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 242 million barrels at the start of 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

