Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market by Product, Molecule, Cell type, Application, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2026

The "Single-Use Bioreactors Market by Product (System, 2D, 3D Media Bag, Filtration Assemblies), Molecule (mAbs, Vaccine), Cell type (Mammalian, Bacteria), Application (R&D, Process Development), End User (Biopharma, CROs & CMOs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market, technological advancements in SUBs, and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D are factors driving the growth of this market.

By type, the stirred-tank SUBs segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market

The single-use bioreactors market is categorized into major four types, wave-induced SUBs, stirred-tank SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other bioreactors. The stirred-tank SUBs segment dominated the single-use bioreactors market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the high preference for stirred-tank SUBs in the cultivation of aerobic microbial cultures due to its ability to provide greater oxygen transfer and reduced engineering challenges such as heat removal, mass transfer, and higher agitation rates.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the single-use bioreactors market

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs and CMOs in several APAC countries contribute to its growth.

North America: the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market

North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market. Factors such as to the presence of an established biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of major players operating in the single-use bioreactors market in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.

Research Coverage

The report segments the single-use bioreactors market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa), products (Single-use bioreactor systems (up to 10L, 11-100L, 101-500L, 01-1500L, above 1500L), single-use media bags (2D bags, 3D bags, other bags), single-use filtration assemblies, and other products), type (Stirred-tank SUBs, wave-induced SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other SUBs), Type of Cell (Mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and other cells), Molecule Type (Monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene-modified cells, stem cells, and other molecules), application (Research & development, process development, and bioproduction), end users (Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, and academic & research institutes).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the single-use bioreactors market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Adoption of Subs Among Small Companies and Startups Reduced Automation Complexity Ease in the Cultivation of Marine Organisms Reduced Energy and Water Consumption Growing Biologics Market Technological Advancements in Subs Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D

Restraints Regulatory Concerns Related to Subs Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables

Opportunities Patent Expiry Emerging Markets

Challenges Need for Improved Single-Use Sensors Standardization of Single-Use Designs

Key Industry Trends Increasing Focus of Single-Use Bioprocessing Capacities and Technological Competitiveness Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Systems by Contract Manufacturing Organizations Advent of Automation in Single-Use Bioreactors



Companies Profiled

ABEC

Able Corporation & Biott Corporation

Aptus Bioreactors

BBI-Biotech GmbH

Cell Culture Company

Cellexus

Celltainer Biotech BV

Cesco Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Distek, Inc.

Endel Engie

Eppendorf AG

G&G Technologies, Inc.

Getinge AB

GPC Bio

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Merck Millipore

New Horizon Biotechnology Inc.

Omnibrx Biotechnologies

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg. Ltd.

Solida Biotech GmbH

Stobbe Pharma GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

