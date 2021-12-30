30 December 2021
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 30 December 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 30/12/2021
Allotment Price: £6.515
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/12/2021
|Simon Coles
|26
|2,074
|Katy Wilde
|46
|3,654
|Alan Dale
|27
|2,158
|Benjamin Ford
|9
|711
|Nicholas Wiles
|8
|625
|Mark Latham
|2
|186
|Tanya Murphy
|3
|272
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
