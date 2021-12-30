Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

30 December 2021

 

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 30 December 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 30/12/2021

Allotment Price: £6.515		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/12/2021
Simon Coles262,074
Katy Wilde463,654
Alan Dale272,158
Benjamin Ford9711
Nicholas Wiles8625
Mark Latham2186
Tanya Murphy3272

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

Enquiries for PayPoint Plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

 

 

 

