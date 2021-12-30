30 December 2021

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 30 December 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:









Dividend Shares



Award Date: 30/12/2021



Allotment Price: £6.515 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/12/2021 Simon Coles 26 2,074 Katy Wilde 46 3,654 Alan Dale 27 2,158 Benjamin Ford 9 711 Nicholas Wiles 8 625 Mark Latham 2 186 Tanya Murphy 3 272

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

