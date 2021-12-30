Worldwide Electric Aircraft Industry to 2026 - Featuring Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation and Lilium Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Aircraft Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electric aircraft are powered by electricity via one or more electric motors which drive the propellers. In this type of aircraft, electricity is supplied via a variety of methods, the most common being batteries or solar cells. The electric aircraft industry is currently in the introduction stage of the industry life cycle and is expected to witness its growth stage during 2021-2030.



In the year 2020, the electric aircraft market witnessed a relatively negligible impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as the industry is still at the introduction stage. The electric aircraft market is likely to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 168% over the next five years to reach US$ 6.6 billion in 2026, owing to the ongoing efforts of governments and companies towards introducing Urban Air Mobility across countries/regions.



Segments' Analysis

Based on the aircraft type, the electric aircraft market is segmented as ultralight aircraft and light aircraft. As of 2020, ultralight aircraft type was the only electric aircraft commercially available in the industry. It is projected to increase at a CAGR of more than 100% during 2020-2026, driven by increasing focus towards sustainable means of air travel.



Based on the technology type, the market is segmented as all-electric aircraft and hybrid aircraft. All-electric aircraft is expected to remain the dominant technology type in the market during the forecast period. A higher focus towards developing 100% emission-free and noise-free air mobility is the primary driver for the higher growth and adoption of all-electric aircraft as compared to hybrid aircraft.



Based on the range type, the electric aircraft market is segmented as less than 500 km and more than 500 km range. Less than 500 km range holds the major share of the electric aircraft market and is expected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. Currently, all-electric aircraft are operating at less than 500 Km range with limited battery storage capacity and energy density.



In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific accounted for a majority of the share, primarily driven by EHang's AAV sales in China. Europe was another major market driven by Pipistrel electric aircraft sales in France, the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. North America is expected to expand at the highest rate, driven by a strong roadmap for establishing UAM networks across different cities.



Key Players:

Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

Pipistrel Aircraft

Joby Aviation

Archer Aviation

Lilium GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electric Aircraft Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Market Classification

2.1.1. By Aircraft Type

2.1.2. By Technology Type

2.1.3. By Range Type

2.1.4. By Region

2.2. Supply Chain Analysis

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.4. PEST Analysis

2.5. SWOT Analysis



3. Electric Aircraft Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Electric Aircraft Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Electric Aircraft Market Growth Forecast

3.3. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.4. Regional Analysis (US$ Million)

3.5. Market Drivers

3.6. Market Challenges

3.7. Expert Opinion



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Geographical Presence of Major Players

4.2. Leading Players in the Market

4.3. Market Share Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry



5. Electric Aircraft Market Trend and Forecast by Aircraft Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Segment's Analysis

5.2. Ultralight Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Light Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Electric Aircraft Market Trend and Forecast by Technology Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Segment's Analysis

6.2. All-Electric Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Hybrid Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Electric Aircraft Market Trend and Forecast by Range Type (2015-2026)

7.1. Segment's Analysis

7.2. Less Than 500 Km: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. More Than 500 Km: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Electric Aircraft Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)

8.1. Region's Analysis

8.2. North American Electric Aircraft Market Trend and Forecast by Country (US$ Million)

8.3. European Electric Aircraft Market Trend and Forecast by Country (US$ Million)

8.4. Asia-Pacific's Electric Aircraft Market Trend and Forecast by Country (US$ Million)

8.5. Rest of World's Electric Aircraft Market Trend and Forecast by Sub-Region (US$ Million)



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Summary

9.2. Market Attractiveness by Region

9.3. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.4. Emerging Trends

9.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.6. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profile of Key Players

10.1. Archer Aviation

10.2. Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

10.3. Joby Aviation

10.4. Lilium GmbH

10.5. Pipistrel Aircraft



