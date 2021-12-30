Can B Corp.’s Pure Health Products Awarded NSF’s GMP Certification

Independent Certification Enables the Company to Produce for Major Retailers Worldwide



HICKSVILLE, NY, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company specializing in developing, producing, and selling hemp-derived cannabinoid products, is pleased to announce that its Pure Health Products subsidiary has earned NSF International’s NSF/ANSI 455-2 dietary supplement GMP certification for its manufacturing facility in Lacey, Washington.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This independent certification from the global public health organization demonstrates our commitment to personal care product quality and compliance with U.S. GMP requirements. It verifies that our manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce dietary supplement products. The significance of the award is that it now allows us to process for any establishment throughout the planet.”

Pure Health Products is a leader in the formulation and manufacturing of hemp-derived CBD products. The Pure Health team has been pioneers and innovators contributing to the evolution of the hemp industry. In our state-of-the-art facility we can private-label existing line of products for any company, and/ or our formulators can custom formulate products designed to address a target market.

The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP standards are designed to strengthen safety, quality, and trust throughout the supply chain, combine regulatory requirements with retailer quality requirements and reduce the number of audits and financial costs associated with audits. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured, and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

“The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP mark indicates that an NSF International auditor has audited a facility, checked documents, and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production,” said David Trosin, Managing Director, Global Health Sciences Certification at NSF International. “We’re very pleased to grant NSF/ANSI 455 GMP certification to this Pure Health Products’ manufacturing facility.”

NSF International is a global public health organization that facilitates new language standards, and tests and certifies products for the water, food, health sciences, and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality, and Indoor Environment.

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a health & wellness company providing the highest quality hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including under its own brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil, and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B Corp. operates R&D and production facilities in Lacey, WA, and Florida. To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high-quality products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com, follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of latest information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

