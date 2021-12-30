Gilat Names Gil Benyamini as Chief Financial Officer Replacing Bosmat Halpern Who is Stepping Down

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that the board of directors approved the appointment of Gil Benyamini as Gilat's CFO effective February 1st, 2022. Bosmat Halpern will assist the Company in the transition as she steps down from her role as Gilat's CFO.



Gil Benyamini joins Gilat with a wealth of experience most recently from Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries (TASE:PNAX), where he served for the past four years as CFO. In this position he was part of the core management team successfully leading the company RTO into TASE and its equity and debt financing. Previously Mr. Benyamini held the CFO role at Walla Communications from 2009 until 2016 and at Exent Technologies from 2006 until 2009. Mr. Benyamini is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA (major in finance) cum laude from Tel-Aviv University.

“I want to welcome Gil Benyamini to Gilat's management team. I strongly believe that Gil Benyamini is the right person for the CFO role, as we face major opportunities and expect to take Gilat to the next level, anticipating substantial growth," said Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO. "Furthermore, I want to take this opportunity to thank Bosmat Halpern for her invaluable contribution over the past eight years as Gilat's AVP Finance and as Gilat's CFO. Mrs. Halpern has been my right hand during Gilat's incredible journey, and I wish her best of luck as she moves on."

"I am excited to join Gilat as CFO during this dynamic time in the satellite communications industry," said Gil Benyamini. "I am confident in my ability to contribute to Gilat's future growth and look forward to working closely with Gilat's CEO, management team and finance department."

