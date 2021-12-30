New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193675/?utm_source=GNW



The global camping and caravanning market is expected to grow from $62.00 billion in 2021 to $68.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $100.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The camping and caravanning market consists of sales of camping and caravanning services and related goods in sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles) by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that operate sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles).These establishments provide access to facilities, such as washrooms, laundry rooms, recreation halls, playgrounds, stores, and snack bars.



This camping and caravanning industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating overnight recreational camps, such as children’s camps, family vacation camps, hunting and fishing camps, and outdoor adventure retreats, that offer trail riding, white water rafting, hiking, and similar activities. These establishments provide accommodation facilities, such as cabins and fixed campsites, and other amenities, such as food services, recreational facilities and equipment, and organized recreational activities.



The main types of camping and caravanning are RV (recreational vehicle) parks and campgrounds, and recreational and vacation camps.A recreational vehicle park is defined as any parcel or tract of land under the authority of any individual, organization, or governmental agency where two or more camping unit sites are rented or leased to the public or members of an organization, including park-owned recreational vehicles.



RV parks are primarily intended to host recreational vehicles.



North America was the largest region in the camping and caravanning market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the camping and caravanning market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Millennial population is driving the camping and caravanning market.Millennials, known as generation Y, are young adults born between 1980 and 2004 .



According to the World Youth Student and Educational Travel Convention report, in 2020, millennials took 320 million international trips.In addition, millennials are predicted to outnumber baby boomers by almost 22 million by 2030.



A large proportion of this population are showing interest in camping, adventure activities and nature exploration .According to Outdoorsy, an RV rental platform, first-time renters made up 90 percent of its bookings in 2020, while millennial RV bookings increased by 70 percent compared to 2019 .



This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period driving the camping and caravanning market.



Growing awareness on sustainable living is encouraging campers to practice environment-friendly camping.These include using reusable utensils and cutlery, natural mosquito repellents, solar lamps and chargers, refillable water bottles, eco-friendly sleeping bags, tents and other camping equipment.



For instance, The Big Island, in Hawaii is a popular ecofriendly farm promoting sustainable living.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the camping and caravanning market in 2020 as governments globally imposed restrictions on domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the camping and caravanning market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The countries covered in the camping and caravanning market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





