Insights on the Forecasts and Trends of the Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market to 2025

This report has found that the global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems reached almost 4.1 million units in 2020. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 8.3 million units worldwide in 2025. This includes all CE telematics systems marketed by construction equipment OEMs, either developed in-house or provided by the CE manufacturers in partnership with third-party telematics players. The European market accounted for around 0.7 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems at the end of 2020. The North American market is estimated to be somewhat larger than the European. The Rest of World moreover represents more than half of the global installed base of CE telematics systems provided by construction equipment OEMs.

Most major construction equipment OEMs have introduced telematics offerings for their customers either independently or in collaboration with telematics partners. OEM telematics systems are today commonly factory-installed as standard at least for heavier machines.

The publisher ranks Caterpillar and Komatsu as the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of CE telematics systems deployed worldwide. Based in the US and Japan respectively, the two companies are also by far the leading construction equipment manufacturers in terms of market share.

Caterpillar was the first to surpass the milestone of 1 million connected assets across all segments. Caterpillar's largest markets for its telematics offerings are North America and Europe while Komatsu has the largest share of its telematics units in Japan and China followed by North America and Europe.

The remaining top-5 players include China-based SANY, Sweden-based Volvo Construction Equipment and UK-based JCB which all have several hundred thousand active units. Other notable OEMs offering CE telematics solutions such as Japan-based Hitachi Construction Machinery and US-based Deere & Company also have installed bases in the hundreds of thousands.

Additional players having installed bases of construction equipment telematics units in the tens of thousands include Bobcat (Doosan), Doosan Infracore (Hyundai), Liebherr, Terex, Hyundai Construction Equipment, CNH Industrial, JLG Industries and Tadano.

Key Highlights:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies

New data on construction equipment sales and market shares

Comprehensive overview of the construction equipment telematics value chain and key applications

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated profiles of 26 construction equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Construction equipment telematics solutions

1.1 Introduction to CE telematics

1.2 CE telematics infrastructure

1.2.1 CE segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

1.3 Construction equipment management

1.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics

1.4 Equipment operator management

1.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

1.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

1.4.3 Video-based operator monitoring

1.5 Worksite management

1.5.1 Worksite optimisation and site reporting

1.5.2 Tracking of accessories, tools and other low-value items

1.5.3 Integration with auxiliary systems

1.6 Business models

2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The global construction equipment market

2.1.2 The installed base of construction equipment OEM telematics systems

2.1.3 Construction equipment OEM telematics vendor market shares

2.1.4 Variations on the global CE telematics market

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Construction equipment industry players

2.3.2 Telematics industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company profiles

3.1 Bobcat (Doosan)

3.2 Caterpillar

3.3 CNH Industrial

3.4 Deere & Company

3.5 Doosan Infracore (Hyundai)

3.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery

3.7 Hyundai Construction Equipment

3.8 JCB

3.9 Komatsu

3.10 Liebherr

3.11 Volvo Construction Equipment

3.12 Other construction equipment OEMs

3.12.1 Bell Equipment

3.12.2 BOMAG

3.12.3 JLG Industries

3.12.4 Kobelco

3.12.5 Kubota

3.12.6 Link-Belt Cranes and LBX (Sumitomo)

3.12.7 LiuGong

3.12.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

3.12.9 Manitowoc

3.12.10 Mecalac

3.12.11 SANY

3.12.12 Tadano

3.12.13 Takeuchi

3.12.14 Terex

3.12.15 Wacker Neuson



