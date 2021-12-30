Global Cleanroom Consumables Market 2021-2030 - Surging Demand for Cleanroom Consumables in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology industry Creates Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Consumables Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cleanroom consumables market was valued at $3688.38 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $6658.35 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.40% from 2021 to 2030.



The main driving factors of the cleanroom consumables market include increase in adoption of cleanroom consumables in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry for better and improved quality of pharmaceutical drugs and strict regulations by regulatory authorities for maintaining product quality and validation. In addition, rise in health concerns among population and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks further boost the adoption of cleanroom consumables and drive the growth of the market.

However, complicated nature of the stringent regulatory norms, which differ vastly from region to region, prevents many types of cleanroom consumables from being exported or imported, limiting the growth of the cleanroom consumables market. Furthermore, environmental biohazard, owing to disposable cleanroom consumables may hamper the growth of the market. In contrast, growth opportunities in emerging markets create lucrative opportunities for the cleanroom consumables market.



The global cleanroom consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market.

By product, the market is divided into cleanroom personal protective products and cleanroom cleaning products. The cleanroom personal protective products segment is further segmented into gloves, coverall, shoe cover, face masks, and others. Others further include caps, goggles, and hoods.

By application, it is classified into medical, drug manufacturing, and academic research & drug research. Based on end user, it is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

Others include research companies, academic institutes and hospitals. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Cleanroom Personal Protective Products

Gloves

Coveralls

Shoe Covers

Face Masks

Others

Cleanroom Cleaning Products

By Application

Medical

Drug Manufacturing

Academic research & Drug Research

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Ansell

Berkshire Corporation

Contec, Inc.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Texwipe)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Km Corporation

Micronclean

Steris Plc

Valutek Inc

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in adoption of cleanroom consumables in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry

3.5.1.2. Strict regulations by regulatory authorities

3.5.1.3. Rise in health concerns

3.5.1.4. Upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Complicated nature of stringent regulatory norms

3.5.2.2. Environmental biohazard owing to disposable cleanroom consumables

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on the cleanroom consumables market

CHAPTER 4: CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cleanroom personal protective products

4.3. Cleanroom cleaning products

CHAPTER 5: CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Medical

5.3. Drug manufacturing

5.4. Academic research & drug research

CHAPTER 6: CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

6.3. Others

CHAPTER 7: CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES





