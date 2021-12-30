$12+ Billon Mobile Augmented Reality Market by Component, Device Type, and Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Augmented Reality Market by Component, Device Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile augmented reality (AR) market size is expected to reach $184.61 billion by 2030 from $12.61 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 31.40% from 2021 to 2030.



As compared to virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) takes a slightly more modest approach by layering digitally created elements over the real world. This can be accomplished through the use of special devices, like smart glasses that project a digital image onto the lens, or by inserting those same elements into a camera image, like a smartphone screen.



The prominent factors that impact the mobile augmented reality (AR) market growth are the high usage of Mobile AR in the healthcare industry, the rapid growth of the retail industry, and the surge in the adoption of AR technology by the tourism and education sector. However, a limited user interface affecting the navigation performance of AR apps restricts the market growth. On the contrary, the rising adoption of AR smart glasses is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect the global mobile augmented reality (AR) industry during the forecast period.



The global mobile augmented reality (AR) market is segmented on the basis of components, device type, application, and region. By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into 3d cameras, sensors, processors, and others. By device type, it is fragmented into smartphones, tablets, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and others. Depending on the application, it is separated into consumer, healthcare, enterprise, commercial, aerospace & defense, and others.



Region-wise, the mobile augmented reality (AR) market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of mobile AR for different applications such as healthcare, education, tourism, and e-commerce sectors.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Hardware

3D Camera

Sensors

Processor

Others

Software

Services

BY DEVICE TYPE

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

Others

BY APPLICATION

Consumer

Healthcare

Enterprise

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Qualcomm Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Blippar.Com Ltd.

Google

Apple

Magic Leap

Groove Jones

Wikitude

Marxent Labs

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the Mobile AR

3.3. Patent analysis

3.3.1. By region, 2012-2020

3.3.2. By applicant, 2012-2020

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.4.1. COVID-19 outbreak

3.4.2. Impact on market size

3.4.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for mobile AR in the healthcare industry

3.5.1.2. Rapid growth of the retail industry

3.5.1.3. Surge in adoption of AR technology by tourism and education sector

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Incomplete user interface disturbing navigation performance

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rising adoption of AR smart glasses

CHAPTER 4: MOBILE AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.3. Software

4.4. Services

CHAPTER 5: MOBILE AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Smartphones

5.3. Tablets

5.4. Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

5.5. Other

CHAPTER 6: MOBILE AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Consumer

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Enterprise

6.5. Commercial

6.6. Aerospace & Defense

6.7. Others

CHAPTER 7: MOBILE AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Apple Inc.

9.2. Blippar

9.3. Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

9.4. Groove Jones, LLC

9.5. Magic Leap, Inc.

9.6. Marxent Labs, LLC

9.7. Microsoft Corporation

9.8. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.9. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung)

9.10. Wikitude GmbH



