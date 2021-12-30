Worldwide Light Therapy Lamps Industry to 2026 - Competition Forecast & Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Therapy Lamps Market, By Type (Floor Lamp, Table/Desk Lamp, Others), By Light Type (White Light, Blue Light, Red Light and Others), By End User (Dermatology Clinics, Home Care and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global light therapy lamps market is projected to achieve rapid growth in the forecast period between 2022 and 2026. The market growth can be attributed to the rising instances of mental disorders and skin problems. Light therapy involves daily exposures that are often scheduled for a time slot to the intense levels of artificial lights to regulate mental problems. Regulation of seasonal mood swings, to improve sleeping patterns, and infuse a general sense of well being the process of light therapy is beneficial and the surging demands for the same is driving the growth of the global light therapy lamps market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, rising incidences of skin related disorders and growing awareness about personal care is further substantiating the growth of the global light therapy lamps market in the next five years. Also, rising cases of psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema is also supporting the growth of the market. The advancement in the medical healthcare system has increased the demand for non-invasive treatments along with increased awareness about light therapy as a treatment for them is driving the growth of the global light therapy lamps market in the next five years.

Technological advancements and consistent research are aiding the growth of the global light therapy lamps market coupled with rising inclination towards light therapy. As, the market sees growing number of market players and thus the increased launch of various products, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the future five years of forecast until 2026.

The global light therapy lamps market segmentation is based on type, light type, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into floor lamp, table/desk lamp, and others. Floor lamps are anticipated to dominate the market segment with its highest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the account of increasing demands for the light therapy by the population. Growing concerns for the mental health and rising demands due to various depression therapies is substantiating the growth of the floor lamps in the next five years.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately more than 51 million people were living with mental illness in the U.S. in 2019. Floor lamps as the light therapy product helps in seasonal affective disorder (SAD) by potentially improving the serotonin levels. Also, increasing cases of sleeping disorders are creating demand for various light therapy products. Table/ desk lamps are expected to register maximum growing CAGR rate on the account of rising awareness among the population and their inclination toward light therapy to combat seasonal mood swings, irregular sleeping patterns, etc.

Holding the major shares of the global light therapy lamps market are Verilux, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Beurer GmbH, Fairdeals Lites P Ltd (murphy' LED Lights), Nature Bright, Outside In (Cambridge) Ltd (Lumie), Aura, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Carex Health Brands, Inc., Thrasio company (Circadian Optics), among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments.

The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through light therapy lamps. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global light therapy lamps market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global light therapy lamps market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global light therapy lamps market based on type, light type, end user, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global light therapy lamps market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global light therapy lamps market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global light therapy lamps market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global light therapy lamps market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global light therapy lamps market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Light Therapy Lamp Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Sources of Information

5.3. Challenges Faced Post Purchase

5.4. Brand Satisfaction



6. Global Light Therapy Lamp Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Floor Lamp, Table/Desk Lamp, Others)

6.2.2. By Light Type (White Light, Blue Light, Red Light and Others)

6.2.3. By End User (Dermatology Clinics, Home Care and Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Electronic Stores, Online and Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Lamp Market Outlook



8. Europe Light Therapy Lamp Market Outlook



9. North America Light Therapy Lamp Market Outlook



10. South America Light Therapy Lamp Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Light Therapy Lamp Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Verilux, Inc.

14.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V. i

14.3. Beurer GmbH

14.4. Fairdeals Lites P Ltd (murphy' LED Lights)

14.5. Nature Bright

14.6. Outside In (Cambridge) Ltd (Lumie)

14.7. Aura

14.8. Sphere Gadget Technologies

14.9. Carex Health Brands, Inc.

14.10. Thrasio company (Circadian Optics)



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



