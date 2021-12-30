Worldwide Automotive Ducts Industry to 2026 - Featuring ABC Technologies, Continental and Sogefi Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Ducts Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's automotive ducts market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive ducts market at the global, regional, as well as country levels. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Automotive is among the industries that are highly subjected to the changing economic conditions and purchasing power of individuals. In 2019, the automotive industry experienced its biggest ever decline in automobile production since 2010, mainly due to economic downturns in various key countries. The industry challenge got exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, severer than that caused by The Great Recession (2008-2009) (Automotive production plummet during the Great Recession: -12.1% YoY 2008-2009 and The Great Lockdown: -16.7% YoY 2019-2020).



The COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading with new strains affecting the recovery trajectory in several parts of the world. Most of the major countries are squandering money to raise their vaccination rate in order to bring normalcy. The developed economies are well ahead in the race and are aiming to fully vaccinate their people by late 2021, whereas the developing nations, especially densely populated ones like China and India, are planning to fully vaccinate their people by late 2022.



The demand for ducts in the automotive industry in the coming years is principally reliant on the recovery trajectory of automobile production, which, in turn, is dependent upon the normalcy in the market conditions, especially devastated by the pandemic. In the long run, the automotive ducts market is subjected to grow at a promising CAGR over the next five years to reach a milestone figure of US$ 1.7 billion in 2026.



Several factors may collectively rejuvenate the demand for automotive ducts in the coming years. Among several factors, expected recovery in vehicle production supported by an increase in disposable income, increase in motorization rate, etc. shall remain the biggest growth factors. Other noticeable drivers are the increasing penetration of SUVs in the overall vehicle production and stringent regulations regarding carbon emission reductions and fuel efficiency enhancements in major markets. Automakers are increasingly incorporating advanced lightweight parts or systems to address stringent government regulations. Such a trend is also imprinting a great impact on ducts as automakers are demanding lightweight yet durable ducts. Both, reinforced and non-reinforced plastics, are the perennial choices of tier players for the development of lightweight automotive ducts.



Segment Analysis

Automotive Duct Market Share by Vehicle Type

The automotive ducts market is segmented based on the vehicle type as passenger car, LCV, and M&HCV. Passenger car is likely to remain the most dominant vehicle type and is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years. Increasing motorization rate and reasonably higher production of passenger cars than commercial vehicles are the key factors behind its dominance. LCV, another major segment, is also subjected to record a modest recovery in the post-pandemic market developments.



Automotive Duct Market Share by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as HVAC ducts, under-the-hood ducts, and others. HVAC ducts are likely to remain the most dominant application type and are likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, whereas under-the-hood ducts are likely to remain the second-largest application type over the same period. HVAC ducts are largely made with plastics (polypropylene or polyethylene plastics). Instrumental panel duct is considered to be the biggest application of ducts in an automobile, which is located in the HVAC area. Other major HVAC ducts generating a noticeable demand are roof ducts, console ducts, and pillar ducts.



Automotive Duct Market Share by Material Type

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as plastic ducts, foam ducts, and other ducts. Plastic ducts are likely to remain the most dominant segment and are also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Key plastics used to make ducts with or without reinforcements are Polyamide (PA), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), and polyphenylene sulfide (PPS). Foam ducts are likely to remain the second-largest segment till 2026.



Automotive Duct Market Share by Process Type

Based on the process type, the market is segmented as blow molding, injection molding, thermoforming, and others. Blow molding is likely to remain the most dominant segment over the next five years. Blow molding is the most economical process for producing plastic ducts. Also, the equipment cost is lower, and the manufacturing cost per duct is lower than that of ducts manufactured through the other processes (thermoforming and rotational molding).



Automotive Duct Market Share by Pressure Type

Based on the pressure type, the market is segmented as low-pressure ducts and high-pressure ducts. Low-pressure ducts include HVAC ducts, such as instrumental panel ducts, console ducts, roof ducts, and pillar ducts; and some under-the-hood ducts, such as clean air ducts and dirty air ducts; and ducts covered under the others segment, such as radio cooling duct and brake ducts. High-pressure ducts are majorly used in under-the-hood application areas.



Regional Insights

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to maintain its unassailable lead in the global market with China being the engine's propeller. The regional dominance is due to the high production of passenger cars and LCVs to meet the rising indigenous demand and increasing vehicles' export. The region is the largest SUV producer with China being the leading country, which further elevates the demand for HVAC ducts in the region. Europe and North America are also projected to generate sizeable demand for automotive ducts during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Russia are known for their advanced technologies in the automotive industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Ducts Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Automotive Ducts Market Segmentation

2.2. PEST Analysis

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. Market Drivers

2.6. Market Challenges



3. Automotive Ducts Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Automotive Ducts Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. GDP Loss vs Market Loss (US$ Million)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Market Concentration Level

4.2. Regional Competitive Dynamics

4.3. Market Share Analysis

4.4. Key Information regarding Leading Players

4.5. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.6. New Product Launches

4.7. Strategic Alliances

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Automotive Ducts Market Trend and Forecast by Vehicle Type (2021-2026)

5.1. Segment's Analysis

5.2. Passenger Car: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. LCV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. M&HCV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Automotive Ducts Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2021-2026)

6.1. Segment's Analysis

6.2. HVAC Ducts: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Under-the-Hood Ducts: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Automotive Ducts Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2021-2026)

7.1. Segment's Analysis

7.2. Plastic Ducts: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Foam Ducts: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Other Ducts: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Automotive Ducts Market Trend and Forecast by Process Type (2021-2026)

8.1. Segment's Analysis

8.2. Blow Molding: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. Injection Molding: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.4. Thermoforming: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Automotive Ducts Market Trend and Forecast by Pressure Type (2021-2026)

9.1. Segment's Analysis

9.2. Low-Pressure Ducts: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3. High-Pressure Ducts: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



10. Automotive Ducts Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2021-2026)



11. Strategic Growth Opportunities



12. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

12.1. ABC Technologies Inc.

12.2. Bolton Plastic Components Ltd

12.3. Continental AG

12.4. Cornaglia Group SpA

12.5. Hutchinson SA

12.6. INOAC Corporation

12.7. Kyoraku Co. Ltd

12.8. MAHLE Group

12.9. MANN+HUMMEL Group

12.10. Nihon Plast Co., Ltd.

12.11. Rochling Group

12.12. Sekiso Co. Ltd.

12.13. Sogefi Group

12.14. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

12.15. Trocellen GmbH



