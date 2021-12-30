Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 December 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2022

Effective from 1 January 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009515603, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0000% pa

DK0009515793, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0000% pa

DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0000% pa

DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0000% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

