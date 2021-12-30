Global Medical Simulation Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring 3D Systems, CAE and Laerdal Medical Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Simulation Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical simulation market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with some key trends emerging, such as the increasing focus on patient safety and security and rising technological advancements. For instance, In March 2020, the International Nursing Association of Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) stated the 'use of virtual simulation as a replacement for clinical hours' during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the use of virtual simulation technologies is likely to be adopted during the pandemic to enhance and strengthen procedural and patient care skills.

The global medical simulation market suffered a downfall during the COVID-19 pandemic as most of the economic activities were halted during Q1 and Q2 2020. Due to COVID-19 across the globe, the lockdown restrictions were imposed that have impacted medical education in an adverse manner that had led to the cancellation of lectures, exams, clinical rotations, along with the temporary closure of medical schools.

The global medical simulation market is segmented based on products and services, technology, and end-user. Based on the products and services segment, the market is segmented into web-based simulation, model-based simulation, and simulation training services. Among these, the web-based simulation segment is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Further, based on the web-based simulation, the market is sub-segmented into simulation software, performance recording software, and virtual tours. Based on the model-based simulation, the market is sub-segmented into patient simulators, ultrasound simulators, surgical simulators, endovascular simulators, and others (dental simulators and eye simulators). Based on the simulation training services, the market is sub-segmented into vendor-based training, educational societies, and custom consulting & training services. Based on the technology segment, the market is segmented into low fidelity simulators, medium-fidelity simulators, and high-fidelity simulators. Further, based on the end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into academic institutes & research centers, and hospitals.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest-growing region in the market. Growing investments in R&D which were once a stronghold of the US and a few European economies such as France, Italy, and Germany, is set to expand to emerging economies, to be planned predominantly in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing healthcare expenditure, in the Asian economies of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China, is another factor affecting the growth of the market in the region.

Further, Mentice AB, Moog Inc., Gaumard Scientific Co., Inc., CAE Inc., Laerdal Medical AS among others are the key players in the market, which are adopting different strategies such as new product launches and approvals, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, among others. For instance, in May 2020, Mentice AB had introduced a seventh-generation simulation platform that is named the VIST G7 with the latest advances in sensor and haptic technologies.

Market Segmentation

Global Medical Simulation Market Research and Analysis by Products and Services Global Medical Simulation Market Research and Analysis by Technology Global Medical Simulation Market Research and Analysis by End-Users

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global medical simulation market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global medical simulation market.

Insights about market determinants that are global medical simulation market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. 3D Systems, Inc.

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.1.2. CAE Inc.

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2.4. Recent Developments

3.1.3. Laerdal Medical AS

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3.4. Recent Developments

3.1.4. Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

3.1.4.1. Overview

3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4.4. Recent Developments

3.1.5. Mentice AB

3.1.5.1. Overview

3.1.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.5.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Medical Simulation Market by Product & Service

5.1.1. Web-Based Simulation

5.1.1.1. Simulation Software

5.1.1.2. Performance Recording Software

5.1.1.3. Virtual Tours

5.1.2. Model-Based Simulation

5.1.2.1. Patient Simulators

5.1.2.2. Ultrasound Simulators

5.1.2.3. Surgical Simulators

5.1.2.4. Endovascular Simulators

5.1.2.5. Others (Dental Simulators and Eye Simulators)

5.1.3. Simulation Training Services

5.1.3.1. Vendor-Based Training

5.1.3.2. Educational Societies

5.1.3.3. Custom Consulting & Training Services

5.2. Global Medical Simulation Market by Technology

5.2.1. Low Fidelity Simulators

5.2.2. Medium Fidelity Simulators

5.2.3. High Fidelity Simulators

5.3. Global Medical Simulation Market by End Users

5.3.1. Academic Institutes & Research Centers

5.3.2. Hospitals



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3B Scientific GmbH

7.2. 3-Dmed

7.3. Adam, Rouilly Ltd.

7.4. Anesoft Corp.

7.5. Altay Scientific Group Srl

7.6. Charles River Analytics, Inc.

7.7. Education Management Solutions, LLC

7.8. EMD Services Ltd.

7.9. FlexSim Software Products, Inc.

7.10. Gaumard Scientific Co., Inc.

7.11. IngMar Medical, LLC

7.12. NAR Training, LLC

7.13. KaVo Dental GmbH

7.14. Limbs & Things, Ltd.

7.15. Intelligent Ultrasound Group

7.16. MEDICAL-X

7.17. Minerva Medical Simulation Inc.

7.18. Moog Inc.

7.19. Simendo B.V.

7.20. Simulaids Ltd.

7.21. SimX, Inc.

7.22. Surgical Science Sweden AB

7.23. TruCorp Ltd.



