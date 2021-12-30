Worldwide Abrasives Industry to 2027 - by Raw Material, Product Type, End-user Industry and Region

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global abrasives market is anticipated to grow considerably at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The growing demand for abrasives in machinery & metal fabrication industries in developing economies owing to rapid industrialization is a key factor driving the growth of the global abrasives market. The growing market for electric vehicles is further contributing to the market growth owing to the high utility of abrasives in the finishing of metal parts of electric vehicles. Some raw materials that are used to manufacture abrasives are highly toxic in nature hence their usage is banned in some country. The growing R&D in the field of developing sustainable material to manufacture abrasives is likely to offer immense opportunity to the growth of the global abrasives market.

The report on global abrasives market covers segments including raw material, product type, and application. Based on raw material, the global abrasives market is segmented into natural abrasives and synthetic abrasives. Based on product type, the market is segmented into bonded abrasives, coated abrasives, and super abrasives. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, machinery, aerospace, metal fabrication, electrical & electronics equipment, and other.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth in the global abrasives market. The growing product demand from the automotive and aerospace & defense industries across the US are a key factor creating demand for abrasives market. The significant growth in the metal fabrication industries across the region is expected to offer growth opportunities to the product manufacturers. For instance, in July 2020, Sargent Metal Fabricators Inc. has invested $9.5 million in its production plant to expand operations in South Carolina, the US to cater to the growing customer demand.

The key players that are contributing significantly to the growth of the global abrasives market include 3M Company, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Deerfos Co., Ltd., Fujimi Inc., and Tyrolit Group among others. These players are adopting different growth strategies such as investment in new product launches, mergers and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration, among others to expand their footprints in the global marketplace.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xguvgw