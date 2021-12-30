AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, OTCQB: CDCLF, FSE: 3ZQ0) (the “Company”), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario (the “Meeting”).



All the resolutions, as described in the Company’s management information circular dated November 19, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to: (i) fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5); (ii) reelect Igal Sudman, Roman Buzaker, Maor Shayit, David Hackett and Alison Gordon as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) and reappoint Clearhouse LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

RSU Grant

The Company is pleased to announce the granting of an aggregate of 785,405 restricted share units (each, an “RSU”) to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s RSU plan. All RSUs granted vest immediately and the common shares issuable upon redemption will be subject to a four (1) month and one (1) day hold period under applicable securities laws.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

