Worldwide Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Industry to 2027 - Featuring Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Advion Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market (2021-2027) by Application, Product Type, Sales Channel, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market is estimated to be USD 940.54 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1476 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Market Dynamics

Major factors that drive the market growth are the rising applications of Q-TOF mass spectrometers in pharmaceuticals and biotechnological industries, coupled with the rising government initiatives in this sector would result in high adoption of this technology. Also, many pharmaceuticals and biotechnological companies have increased the Research & Development activities in this field that helps in driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increased focus on producing high-quality products, rising government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing, high expenditure on R&D activities of mass spectrometry supplements will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



However, the high costs of Q-TOF instruments and the shortfall of professionals to make effective use of the technology may create hindrances in the growth of the Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market is segmented further based on Application, Product Type, Sales Channel, and Geography.



By Application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Applications, Biotechnology Applications, Food & Beverage Testing, Environmental Testing, Petrochemical Applications, and Other Applications. Amongst these, the Biotechnology Applications segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Product Type, the market is classified into Below 2000FWHM, Below 2000-5000FWHM and Above 5000FWHM.



By Sales Channel, the market is classified into Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider and Aftermarket.



By Geography, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., AB SCIEX, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., JEOL USA Inc., Advion, Inc., LECO Corporation, Analytik Jena AG, Rigaku Corporation, DANI Instruments Inc., Hiden Inc., Kore Technology Ltd., Alpha Omega Technologies, Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Comstock, Inc. and Extrel CMS, LLC.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Positioning Quadrants, the publisher's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rapid Technological Advancements in Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry

4.2.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Pollution Control and Environmental Testing

4.2.1.3 Rise in Focus on the Production of High-Quality Products

4.2.1.4 Increasing Research and Development Activities in the Sector

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cost Associated with Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Instruments

4.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals to Make Effective Use of Technology

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 High-Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Death of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biotechnology Applications

6.3 Pharmaceutical Applications

6.4 Food & Beverage Testing

6.5 Environmental Testing

6.6 Petrochemical Applications

6.7 Other Applications



7 Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Below 2000FWHM (Full Width at Half Maximum)

7.3 Below 2000-5000 FWHM

7.4 Above 5000 FWHM



8 Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bruker Corporation

11.2 Shimadzu Corporation

11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.5 AB SCIEX (a part of Danaher Corporation)

11.6 Waters Corporation

11.7 PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.8 JEOL USA Inc.

11.9 Advion, Inc.

11.10 LECO Corporation

11.11 Analytik Jena AG

11.12 Rigaku Corporation

11.13 DANI Instruments Inc.

11.14 Hiden Inc.

11.15 Kore Technology Ltd.

11.16 Alpha Omega Technologies, Inc.

11.17 AMETEK, Inc.

11.18 Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

11.19 Comstock, Inc.

11.20 Extrel CMS, LLC



12 Appendix



