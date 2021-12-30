New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperscalers Driving Colocation Growth in Latin America" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193748/?utm_source=GNW
This outlook cascades into some colocation providers acquiring real estate for future development and employing teams dedicated to land scouting. Simultaneously, this scenario leads to the increased demand for colocation providers as cloud providers seek additional local data center capacity and as companies move their IT equipment to colocation facilities.According to the analyst, the Latin American data center colocation market, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Panama, exhibits a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% from 2021 to 2024.
Author: Leonardo Sampieri
Hyperscalers Driving Colocation Growth in Latin America
The Latin American data center colocation market shows a strong future growth potential, enhanced by current cloud demand, new investments, and the region’s move toward increased digitization. According to Cloud End-User Survey, nearly 90% of surveyed companies in the region are using colocation today or planning to implement it by 2022, while nearly 85% are using hybrid cloud today or are planning to implement it by 2022.
