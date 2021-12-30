Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Kaneva, Facebook Technologies and Avatar Reality Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market, By Component (Hardware & Software), By Console (Home Consoles, Handheld Consoles, Micro Consoles, Dedicated Consoles), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 3D gaming consoles market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing purchasing power, emergence of affordable 3D display technologies, development of new generation of TVs, rise in the average spending by gamers and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by developers. Moreover, advent of VR and AR technologies have further enriched the gaming experience, thereby propelling market growth.

Furthermore, continuous technological advances are the key factors responsible for the rise in demand of 3D gaming consoles, globally. The global market is witnessing growing number of indie game studios owing to the easy availability of resources for game development and continuous technological advances in the gaming industry. These studios are getting high return on investments as they have greater access to better and advanced technologies which enable them to work independently without the financial support of video game publishers.

The global 3D gaming consoles market is segmented based on component, technology, console, platform, application, region and company. Based on console, the market is segmented into home consoles, handheld consoles, micro consoles and dedicated consoles. Home console segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period on account of numerous features offered by them including cloud support and online multiplayer.

In terms of regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast years on account of increasing demand for 3D consoles from developing economies like India, China.

Major players operating in the global 3D gaming consoles market include Kaneva, LLC, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC., Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd, Apple Inc., A4Tech Co. Ltd, Avatar Reality Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Linden Lab Inc. and others. The companies operating the market are using growth strategies in order to increase their share in the market. For instance, Microsoft Corp and Sony partnered in 2020 for improving the customer experience on their direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms.

