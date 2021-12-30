Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry, 2021-2026 - Promising Opportunities in Commercial & Military Aircraft

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace titanium market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2026. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft and military aircraft.

The major drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and the demand for lightweight titanium materials. There is continuous increasing trend of titanium usage per aircraft such as 4% in B747, 7% content in B777 and 15% in 787. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include developing technology to reduce production cost and increasing applications in aircraft.



The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace titanium market by aircraft type, by alloy type, by application type, and region.

The analyst forecasts that structure (airframe) will remain the largest application and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increased focus on weight reduction and fuel efficiency by aircraft manufacturers.



North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in aircraft deliveries and increasing demand for light weight materials. The USA is highest contributor of titanium consumption in aerospace industry.



Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Global aerospace titanium market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million units) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global aerospace titanium market size by various segments, such as by type in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Global aerospace titanium market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by a type and regions for the global aerospace titanium market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape of the global aerospace titanium market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the aerospace titanium market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, and military aircraft), by alloy type (alpha, alpha+beta, and beta), by application type (structure, engine, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and the competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing services in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2033

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry Trends and Forecast

3.3: Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry by Aircraft Type

3.3.1: Commercial Aircraft

3.3.2: Regional Aircraft

3.3.3: General Aviation

3.3.4: Helicopters

3.3.5: Military Aircraft

3.4: Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry by Alloy Type

3.5: Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry by Application

3.5.1: Structure (Airframe)

3.5.2: Engine

3.5.3: Others (Fixed Equipment)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry by Region

4.2: Titanium in the North American Aerospace Industry

4.3: Titanium in the European Aerospace Industry

4.4: Titanium in the APAC Aerospace Industry

4.5: Titanium in the RoW Aerospace Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Titanium in the Global Aerospace Market by Aircraft Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends for Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures for Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Berkshire Hathaway (Precision Castparts Corp.)

7.2: VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

7.3: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

7.4: Arconic

7.5: Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd.



