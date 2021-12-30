New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Airborne Platform Energization Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193759/?utm_source=GNW
In response to the new green policies and the need to enhance capabilities and efficiencies, defense operators are turning to new power sources and energization mechanisms.At present, the commercial sector is driving research into batteries.
Hence, defense companies must rely on them for solutions to meet the energization demands of military departments. This study looks at the different technologies that will impact energization, analyzes the factors driving this shift, and identifies the resultant emerging opportunities.It provides the following:
• An outline of the general trends and the drivers and restraints in the airborne energization space
• An analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the defense industry and the airborne energization space
• An analysis of the main technology segments in airborne energization, which are: o Propulsion o Fuel o Batteries
• A few key case studies
• An examination of the major technology areas that will impact the defense industry and the segments likely to benefit from these technologies
Author: Ryan Pinto
With ecological concerns becoming more urgent, governments across the world are setting net-zero targets for their militaries and the civil aviation sectors. Military departments are also expressing increasing interest in electric aircraft due to their lower operating costs and stealth capabilities.
