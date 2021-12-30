New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker-Issue 21" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193762/?utm_source=GNW
The acceleration of the energy transition is creating a landscape of innovation and disruption, and the CCUS market will provide dynamic growth opportunities for companies of different sizes and backgrounds.This study, the 21st issue in our series of studies to track and evaluate the impact of start-ups and dynamic companies, looks specifically at 6 dynamic firms that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for CCUS.
Author: Mahesh Radhakrishnan
Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker-Issue 21
With the rising importance of sustainability and the increasingly urgent prioritization of decarbonization technologies and solutions, the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market is poised for rapid growth.
