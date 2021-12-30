Pat Morita NFT Collection Releases New One of Ones Today

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Management, LLC today announced the release of five new one of one NFTs from the Official Pat Morita: More Than Miyagi NFT Collection.

The new NFTs will be auctioned individually beginning today on and ending on January 2, 2022. The sale is taking place on the Opensea platform (https://opensea.io/collection/officialpatmoritanft)

With a career spanning 40 years, Pat Morita is best known for his role as Mr. Miyagi in “The Karate Kid” franchise.

Pat’s career lives on as he continues to appear as Miyagi in Cobra Kai, Netflix’s most-watched series with over 2.6 billion viewing minutes, in archival footage and images. Season 4 of the hit series begins streaming tomorrow.

“Pat would have loved this NFT collection. These new NFTs are such a fun way to look back on his career,” commented Mrs. Evelyn Guerrero-Morita, Pat’s widow.

“We are excited to add a new dimension to the Pat Morita legacy with this NFT collection. Pat broke many barriers in life and this legacy lives on in this new medium,” said Kevin Derek, Producer and Director of the More Than Miyagi documentary.

“The Pat Morita: More Than Miyagi NFT Collection is a fresh and unique representation of Pat as an actor, mentor, and inspiration to performers of all ages,” added Oscar Alvarez, Producer of More than Miyagi.

Contact:

Kate Ellis

contact@morebrand.co

About MORE

MORE Management, LLC operates the MORE crypto membership club that uses MORE coin available on Bittrex and develops celebrity NFTs through its MORE Studios.



