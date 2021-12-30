AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGF ETFs for 2021

English French

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the final December 2021 cash distributions and annual 2021 reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange.

Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2021 will receive (i) the actual 2021 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on December 31, 2021; and (ii) the actual December 2021 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 7, 2022. The actual taxable amounts for 2021, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2022.



The annual reinvested capital gains distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF ETF may increase.



Details regarding the final “per unit” cash and reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Final Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange 0.164559 0.000000 AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange 0.046213 0.057339 AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange 0.858445 1.184493 AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange 0.743988 0.000000 AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF QEF NEO Exchange 0.532684 2.698313 AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange 0.198920 0.359592 AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange 0.193340 2.417933 AGFiQ International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange 0.737267 0.000000 AGFiQ US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 0.367017 7.144225 AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange 0.000000 0.000000

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.



About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $43 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.



