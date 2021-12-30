Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Construction Market: Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center construction market has registered a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The development of advanced technologies such as the internet of things, software-defined data centers, and disaster recovery fueled the demand for the construction of data centers globally. Further, a new design of data center construction should be based on customer needs, business requirements, be scalable, manageable, optimized spaces, standardized (i.e., TIA, BICSI, Uptime Institute, EN 50600, CISCA, LEED, ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 90.4-2016), secure, modular, flexible and efficient.



Growing demand for cloud applications is driving the market as increasing the utilization of cloud storage is fueling the demand, and according to Oracle's Cloud Prediction 2019, approx 80% of all enterprise (and mission-critical) workloads will move to the cloud. As the definite number of files stored in the cloud has increased in a rapid state, the percentage of files that contain sensitive data has also grown, today standing at 21% with an increase of 17% over the past two years.





Further, the adoption of a software-defined data center in healthcare drives the market. Medical expenditure is increasing every year, and the cost of optimization from the customer perspective is also in focus. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, by 2040, healthcare spending is expected to increase to about USD 18.28 trillion, with high-income countries expected to spend around USD 9,019 per person in 2040. Whilst the healthcare organizations are in the nascent stage to adopt modern changes to IT infrastructure, the adoption of a software-defined data center in the healthcare institutes will streamline data management, unify networking, and server storage with better agility.





Furthermore, the state and local municipalities of the North America region are competing to construct more number of data centers to their markets. For instance, Texas has passed tax incentive legislation providing complete relief of sales taxes on business property. This factor is vital for data center operation in the next 10 to 15 years for large data center users.





Further, the Covid-19 pandemic has struck at a time when demand for data center capacity is expanding rapidly and has applied restrictions to the construction of new facilities. There is a certain impact on the market, such as data network traffic has gained increased traffic by increasing usage of applications such as Zoom, Microsoft Office, others.



However, according to trend force, Q2 2020 has witnessed 3.2 million of server unit shipments. Moreover, the pandemic has caused challenges for the construction of a data center due to disruption in the supply chain, which will slow down the market growth.





The data center sector needs to modify its building practices to continue to deliver new projects under this pandemic. Further, under the restrictions put in place during the pandemic, data center construction has continued, such as AWS has opened a region in South Africa, and Digital Realty's Interxion has announced plans for a campus in Paris.

Competitive Landscape



The data center construction market is fragmented in nature, as it consists of several major players. With technological advancements and product innovations, many companies are increasing their presence in the market by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets that cater to an intense rivalry. Key players are IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3 Technology Snapshot



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Applications

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increase in Power Outages and Power Consumption



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Infrastructure

6.1.1 Electrical Infrastructure

6.1.1.1 UPS Systems

6.1.1.2 Other Electrical Infrastructure

6.1.2 Mechanical Infrastructure

6.1.2.1 Cooling Systems

6.1.2.2 Racks

6.1.2.3 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

6.1.3 General Construction

6.2 By Tier Type (Qualitative Trend Analysis)

6.2.1 Tier-I and -II

6.2.2 Tier-III

6.2.3 Tier-IV

6.3 By Size of Enterprise

6.3.1 Small and Medium-scale Enterprises

6.3.2 Large-scale Enterprises

6.4 By End-User

6.4.1 BFSI

6.4.2 IT and Telecommunications

6.4.3 Government and Defense

6.4.4 Healthcare

6.4.5 Other End-Users

6.5 By Geography



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 SAS Institute Inc.

7.1.3 Turner Construction Co.

7.1.4 DPR Construction Inc.

7.1.5 Fortis Construction Inc.

7.1.6 Hensel Phelps Construction Co. Inc.

7.1.7 HITT Contracting Inc.

7.1.8 JE Dunn Construction Group Inc.

7.1.9 MA Mortenson Company Inc.

7.1.10 AECOM Ltd.

7.1.11 Gilbane Building Company Inc.

7.1.12 Clune Construction Company, L.P.

7.1.13 Nabholz Corporation

7.1.14 RagingWire Data Centers Inc.

7.1.15 CyrusOne Inc.

7.1.16 Cyxtera Technologies Inc.



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p15eoo