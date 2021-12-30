Global Prefabricated Buildings Industry 2021-2026 - Offsite Production and Prefabrication Gain Appeal Amidst COVID-19

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Buildings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Prefabricated Buildings Market to Reach $153.7 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prefabricated Buildings estimated at US$106.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Panel Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$61.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skeleton Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Prefabricated Buildings market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $38.2 Billion by 2026

The Prefabricated Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$41.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is being fostered by factors such as lesser construction time required, cost savings, office requirements in emerging SEZs, rising real estate investments, fast-paced urbanization, rising demand for alternative approaches to construction, and temporary and immediate requirements in the industrial sector. The market is also gaining from the rising customer attention towards reducing CO2 emissions, green construction, and lowering waste. Also, the expanding construction and infrastructure markets in Asia and growing investments in real estate worldwide are also driving market growth.

The development of the market is likely to be in accordance with the growth of the housing and real estate markets globally, with immense growth opportunities likely to emerge from the GCC and Asia-Pacific regions. Rising awareness of the benefits of prefabricated buildings among people and their growing acceptance is also boding well for the market's growth. Further, increasing renovation activities for improving aesthetic value of buildings and also their construction value is supporting demand for prefabricated buildings. Increasing disposable income levels are spurring new house construction activities, which is also fuelling interest in prefabricated buildings.

There is growing demand for prefabricated products that are available in different sizes and shapes. Metal products that are prefabricated are being employed for various decorative architectural requirements in buildings. Demand for industrial modular buildings is on the rise on account of the significant advantages of off-site construction, such as more flexibility, faster project completion, cost effectiveness, greener and safe construction, and feasibility in remote locations.



Cellular Systems Segment to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2026

In the global Cellular Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 272 Featured)

Abtech, Inc.

Astron Buildings SA

BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc.

Kirby Building Systems, LLC

Lindal Cedar Homes

Modular Engineering Co.

Niko Prefab Building Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Par-Kut International

Red Sea International Company

Schulte Building Systems, Inc.

Skyline Champion Corporation

United Partition Systems Inc.

Vardhman Pre-Engineered Building System

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Offsite Production and Prefabrication Gain Appeal Amidst COVID-19

An Introduction to Prefabricated Buildings

Variables Impacting the Cost of Prefab Homes

Prefab/Modular/Panelized Homes

Advantages and Challenges

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Select Trends Influencing the Market

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Affordable Housing

Urbanization: Major Growth Driver

Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth

Prefab to Address Construction Industry's Major Problems

Prefabricated Houses: A Stop-Gap Solution for Emergency Housing

Global 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Prefabrication Market

Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order of Importance

Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven Prefabrication

3D Printing Enhances Prefabrication Process

Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space Needs

Educational Institutions Invest In Prefabricated Buildings

Prefabricated Buildings Gain Traction in Healthcare Sector

Industrial Enterprises Adopt Prefabricated Approach

Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated Model

Revenue Contribution of Agricultural Sector Remains High

Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs

Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities

Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Gain Traction

Public Misconceptions Hinder Widespread Adoption of Prefabricated Housing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 272

