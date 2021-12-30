On Shelves Early 2022, Zen's Adult-Focused, Indulgent Puddings Launch, Designed to Shift Refrigerated Dessert Category

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen, a premium plant-based pudding brand, has a new line of pudding that is more adult-focused and more indulgent - chocolate and vanilla coconut milk-based pudding. In addition, Zen will be launching chocolate hazelnut, chocolate peanut butter, and chocolate oat milk puddings at the beginning of 2022.

"More and more people are choosing to consume plant-based dairy alternatives, becoming so popular that almost all traditional dairy products can now be found in a dairy-free version. Brands are releasing new innovations focused on indulgent desserts, organic products and sustainable packaging, such as glass. Zen is targeting all of these trends with our new line, which has been specifically designed to shift the refrigerated dessert category," said Bruce Goria, Zen VP of Marketing.

The refrigerated and frozen desserts category is now following suit by offering more plant-based premium products in high-end sustainable packaging. The category, which is "made up of refrigerated pudding, mousse, gelatin and parfaits, saw dollar sales increase only 1.4% to $729.9 million during the 52 weeks ending June 17, 2018" (Orlando, 2021), is poised for growth with these new entrants.

Zen is based in South Hackensack, New Jersey, and has been selling pudding for more than a decade with its chocolate almond milk pudding. Packaged in plastic cups, with a four-pack sleeve, its configuration is familiar to those consumers of Snack Pack and Jell-O. Zen's almond milk chocolate pudding is the number one item in the refrigerated pudding/desserts category in natural food stores, according to SPINS - as of 5/16/21, and is primarily targeted towards kids.

Zen's newest products are more premium targeting adults, indulgence, and sustainability. The chocolate and vanilla coconut puddings are sold individually in 4.5 oz recyclable glass jars. Each pudding is made with simple, clean ingredients while still having that rich and creamy mouthfeel. Zen pudding satisfies consumers' indulgence without them feeling guilty for having a treat.

Each spoonful is a smooth and creamy experience. Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, even if it is just for a moment. Find your Zen moment.

Visit www.TryZen.com

Orlando, Brian. "Retail Sales Data." Plant Based Foods Association, 7 Apr. 2021, https://www.plantbasedfoods.org/retail-sales-data/#:~:text=Retail%20Sales%20Data%20Plant-based%20food%20sales%20surpass%20%247,growth%20of%20plant-based%20foods%20is%20transforming%20the%20marketplace.

CONTACT: Bruce Goria

VP of Marketing

201-299-0500 ext. 42

bruceg@dorasnaturals.com

21 Empire Blvd. South Hackensack, NJ 07606

www.tryzen.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment