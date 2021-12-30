Maha Energy announce preliminary 2022 Capital Plan and production guidance

English Swedish

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) is providing production guidance of 4,000 - 5,000 BOEPD for 2022, compared to the estimated volume of 7,000 BOEPD presented in the 5 year operational strategy in early March 20211. The preliminary guidance accounts for the impact of the previously published delay and recent reconfiguration of Tie-4 production well from a horizontal well to a vertical well and is subject to certain assumptions as detailed below, including a potential farm down of parts of Block 70 in Oman. The guidance is subject to final approval of the proposed 2022 Capital Plan by the Company Board, which is expected early in the first quarter, 2022.

The Company is pleased to provide preliminary details of its 2022 Capital Plan and Production Guidance as follows (subject to Board approval):

2022 Capital Plan Summary

Field Capital Program 2022 Quarter Description/Purpose Tie New Well

Tie-5 (Ag-Hz) Q1 Horizontal well to maintain Tie field long term production plateau Tie New Well

Tie-6 Water Injector Q2 Maintain Tie field long term production plateau Tie New Well

Tie-7 Water Injector Q3 Maintain Tie field long term production plateau Tie Water Source Well Q1 Provide make-up water for water injection Tie Tie-3 Q1 Conversion to water injector as per development plan Tie Facilities Throughout 2022 Well tie-ins, pipelines, new well pads and facilities, water handling upgrades Tartaruga TTG-4 HZ Well Q4 Increase production at TTG in core reservoir area IB 2 Gross Wells/1.5 Net Q2 –Q3 Commitment wells Oman (Mafraq) 8 New Wells Q2-4 Appraisal and production pilot wells Oman (Mafraq) Extended well test facility Q2 Temporary test facilities for pilot wells LAK None N/A Regulatory well interventions may occur

Tie Field - Bahia, Brazil

Tie- 2022 Capital Plan

Tie-5 Hz

Tie-5 will be drilled from the GTE-4 pad and completed in the Agua Grande formation. This is a completely re-designed horizontal production well with an electrical submersible pump.

Tie-6

Tie-6 is a dual-zone water injector drilled on the south pad targeting to sweep the southwestern part of the structure

Tie-7

Tie-7 is a dual-zone water injector drilled on the new northwest pad targeting to sweep the northwestern part of the structure.

Tie-3 Conversion

Tie-3 was designed and drilled as a hybrid oil producer, with subsequent conversion to water injection. This conversion will commence earlier than planned and will be carried out with a workover rig during Q1.

Tie Facilities

Capital for the facilities is focused on future well tie-ins, construction of the new northwestern pad and water handling facilities, including injection.

Tartaruga Field – Sergipe, Brazil

Tartaruga- 2022 Capital Plan

TTG-4 Hz

A horizontal production well targeting the Penedo 1 reservoir is now delayed and scheduled to spud towards the end of Q4, 2022 and brought onstream in 2023.

LAK Ranch –Wyoming USA

LAK- 2022 Capital Plan

Production Optimization

The LAK Ranch heavy oil field was shut in at the beginning of the Pandemic in 2020. No work is planned for 2022 other than regulatory requirements.

Illinois Basin–Illinois and Indiana, USA

IB- 2022 Capital Plan

Wells

Production will continue from the IB area during 2022. 2 gross/1.5 net wells are planned for the year, and these wells are considered to be commitment wells to keep all leases in good standing. Once final results are received from the 2021 drilling program during the first quarter of 2022, further evaluation will occur of the future IB wells.

Mafraq Oil Field, Oman

Oman- 2022 Capital Plan

Farm-Down

A non-binding term sheet has been signed that contemplates a potential farm down of Block-70. This farm down is expected to close during Q1 2022 and all potential production from Block-70 assumes this farm down occurs.

Wells

With the ongoing placement of equipment purchase orders and rig contract negotiations, eight wells are currently planned for 2022. Two of these are appraisal wells, predominantly designed to acquire reservoir data and may not be placed on test production, and the balance are horizontal pilot wells testing Mafraq reservoir deliverability.

Facilities

A temporary Extended Well Test (“EWT”) package will be procured and constructed to allow extended well test production to commence from the pilot wells.

Production

The Company expects to complete most of the Capital Plan prior to year-end 2022 with the exception of the TTG 4 production well which is planned to be drilled towards the end of Q4 2022/Q1 2023. The exact timing of the operations is dependent upon a number of factors that may be outside Maha’s control, including delivery of long lead items, rig availability, regulatory permitting and logistics which in turn might affect Company’s total annual production.

As such, this preliminary 2022 production guidance, is net to the Company and after Oman farm down (but before government or freehold royalties and/or government production share) and is expressed in the range of 4,000 – 5,000 BOEPD, of which approximately 8% is estimated to be gas2.

2 Normal units for expressing gas production is m3/day or ft3/day. An average industry conversion factor to barrels does not use a simple volumetric conversion factor from m3 (or ft3) to barrels. Instead the energy produced by burning 1 barrel of oil is equated to the same volume of gas required to produce the same amount of energy. This is of course dependent on the type of gas being burned, but an industry average is that 6,000 standard cubic feet (scf) of gas generate the same amount of energy as 1 barrel of oil. As such in this and future production guidance 6,000 scf of gas will be equal to 1 barrel of oil equivalent.

This information is such information as Maha Energy AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 15:00 CET on December 30, 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)

Tel: +46 8 611 05 11

jonas@mahaenergy.ca



Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)

Tel: +46 8 611 05 11

victoria@mahaenergy.ca



Caution on Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) relate to future events, including Maha Energy’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon. These statements speak only as on the date of the information and Maha Energy does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading “Risk management” and elsewhere in Maha Energy’s Annual Report. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Maha

Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ( MAHA-A ). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca



