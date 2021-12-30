The Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp has appointed a new CEO

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (Pro Kapital) informs that on 31 December 2021 the term of office ends for two current Members of the Board - Paolo Michelozzi and Edoardo Preatoni. From 1 January 2022 Paolo Michelozzi is stepping down as the group’s CEO, but is estimated to remain with the group as its COO to focus on residential real estate developments. Paolo Michelozzi will not continue as a member of the Management Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, but is estimated to remain active in the Management Boards and Supervisory Councils of group subsidiaries.

“We would like to thank Paolo for his services as the CEO and member of the Management Board of Pro Kapital being with the company for more than 20 years. Given that the company’s activities shall be concentrating mainly on development, we are glad that Paolo considers to accept to remain in the key position of COO in order to be in the forefront of the most important part of Pro Kapital’s business,” said the Chairman of the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, Emanuele Bozzone.

From 1 January 2022 Edoardo Preatoni is appointed as the new CEO of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and his term of office is extended until 31 December 2024. “Edoardo has been on the Management Board of Pro Kapital for more than five years and we are happy that he has decided to progress to the CEO position and bring new energy and vision to the company,” greeted Emanuele Bozzone the newly appointed CEO.

From 1 January 2022, the Management Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shall continue in the following composition: Edoardo Axel Preatoni (CEO) and Angelika Annus (CFO). The Management Boards and Supervisory Councils of AS Pro Kapital Group subsidiaries are estimated to continue in currently established compositions.