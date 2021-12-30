Worldwide CBD Industry to 2025 - Rising Popularity of CBD Oil is Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CBD Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the CBD market and it is poised to grow by $29.91 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 26.93% during the forecast period. The report on the CBD market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of CBD oil and rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing CBD products.



The CBD market analysis include Source and Geography segments.



The CBD market is segmented as below:

By Source

Marijuana

Hemp

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing number of medical cannabis dispensaries as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD market growth during the next few years.



The report on CBD market covers the following areas:

CBD market sizing

CBD market forecast

CBD market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD market vendors that include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Gaia Botanicals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC. Also, the CBD market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



