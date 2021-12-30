Freedom Holdings, Inc. Clarifies OTC Markets Yield Sign

Stamford, CT, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. ("FHLD" or the "Company," OTC: FHLD) is pleased to Clarify that the Company is not delinquent in its SEC filings.



The Company has a fiscal year of September 30 therefore the deadline for filing the annual report is December 30, 2021, without an extension. As previously announced, the Company has just changed its auditing firm to BF Borgers CPA therefore it will be filing for the allowed extension of the upcoming 10K.

The indication on OTC Markets that the Company is SEC Delinquent is incorrectly stated.

About Freedom Holdings, Inc. (FHLD)

FHLD is a versatile holding company focused on acquiring and supporting cutting-edge financial services and technology companies. FHLD's multi-discipline approach aims to build fintech platforms with the current focus on the clean energy sector, providing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) driven technologies and carbon credit solutions.

Press Release Contact:

Brian Kistler

Director

Freedom Holdings, Inc.

Bkistler1956@gmail.com