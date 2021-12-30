Global Railroad Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring BNSF Railway, CSX and Russian Railways Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Railroad Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the railroad market and it is poised to grow by $336.90 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period. This report on the railroad market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in railroad transportation and low cost of rail freight services. In addition, increasing investments in railroad transportation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The railroad market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's railroad market is segmented as below:
By Type
- passenger rail
- freight rail
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing industrial and cross-border trade activities as one of the prime reasons driving the railroad market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on railroad market covers the following areas:
- Railroad market sizing
- Railroad market forecast
- Railroad market industry analysis
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Passenger rail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Freight rail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BNSF Railway Co.
- Canadian National Railway Co.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
- CSX Corp.
- Japan Freight Railway Co.
- National Railroad Passenger Co.
- Norfolk Southern Corp.
- Russian Railways
- SNCF Group
- Union Pacific Railroad Co.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4ref5