Global Railroad Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring BNSF Railway, CSX and Russian Railways Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the railroad market and it is poised to grow by $336.90 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period. This report on the railroad market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in railroad transportation and low cost of rail freight services. In addition, increasing investments in railroad transportation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The railroad market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's railroad market is segmented as below:

By Type

passenger rail

freight rail

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing industrial and cross-border trade activities as one of the prime reasons driving the railroad market growth during the next few years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Passenger rail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Freight rail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BNSF Railway Co.

Canadian National Railway Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

CSX Corp.

Japan Freight Railway Co.

National Railroad Passenger Co.

Norfolk Southern Corp.

Russian Railways

SNCF Group

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

10. Appendix

