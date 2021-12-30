HRO Today Names Four Engage2Excel Leaders 2021 HR Superstars

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engage2Excel, a leader in innovative recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, is pleased to announce that four of its leaders have been named to the HRO Today 2021 HR Provider and Practitioner Superstars list.

"Organizations have gone through another year of profound change. HR and talent leaders have continued to navigate the challenges while remaining agile and flexible to meet the needs of the business and its workforce. I am honored for the acknowledgment, and proud of the three talented individuals on the Engage2Excel team for their contributions and support and delivering innovative solutions that solve today's business problems," says Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel Group.

This year's list includes Engage2Excel executives Darren Findley, president of recruitment solutions, Andrea Shepherd, vice president of recruitment solutions, Jeff Gelinas, president of recognition and engagement, and Engage2Excel Group CEO, Phil Stewart.

"We are honored to be featured on this year's list. With another year of recruiting challenges, we have had to pivot in many different directions to deliver results to our clients. Great partnerships with our clients are what make our roles fun and exciting, even with the challenges. Engage2Excel is proud to support our clients and help them navigate uncertain times while reaching their talent goals," says Darren Findley.

The full HRO Today Superstar List is available here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | 800.688.3024

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.