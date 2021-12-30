The Good Clinic Opens Its Fifth and Sixth Minnesota Clinics

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Good Clinic, a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare services, today announced the opening of its fifth and sixth clinics in Maple Grove and Eagan, Minnesota.



“Today’s expansion helps us get closer to our goal of covering the ‘four corners’ of the Twin Cities metro area with the services people desperately need right now: COVID-19 vaccines and testing and seasonal flu shots, to name a few,” said Brad Case, president of The Good Clinic. “With our Maple Grove clinic serving the northwest metro, and the Eagan clinic to the south of the Twin Cities, we are giving prospective clients more and better opportunities to access convenient, empathetic, whole-person primary care so they can reach their wellness goals in 2022 and beyond.”

The Arbor Lakes Clinic is located in downtown Maple Grove on Main Street. With over 250 businesses in the Arbor Lakes Main Street development, the concept for this area is a classic American main street design that encourages pedestrian and business activity, is accessible, and intended to serve people of all ages and abilities.

The Vikings Clinic is located just outside the new Minnesota Vikings training facility in Eagan, Minnesota at Viking Lakes, a 200+ acre mixed-use master development. The Good Clinic is inside the retail center conveniently located at the entrance to the complex. Like all the clinics, there is ample free parking to ensure ease of access for our clients.

The Good Clinic intends to launch a network of tech-forward clinics in accessible locations, with nurse practitioners operating as the primary healthcare provider on site. With the new Maple Grove and Eagan locations, The Good Clinic has opened six Minnesota clinics in 2021. The first four clinics are located in Northeast Minneapolis, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company is currently evaluating and negotiating leases to build out additional sites in Minnesota and Colorado in 2022.

For additional news and information about The Good Clinic, go to www.thegoodclinic.com .

The Good Clinic, LLC, a Mitesco Company ( www.MitescoInc.com )

The Good Clinic, LLC ( www.thegoodclinic.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for Mitesco’s North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a nationwide network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several vital executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, acquired by CVS in 2006.

