Gibson Diagnostic Labs Supports Local Charity Organizations Through Annual Gibson Gives Event

IRVING, TX, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Gibson Diagnostic Labs, a leading clinical diagnostic laboratory, hosted its inaugural fundraising event entitled “Gibson Gives” to raise money and supplies in support of various local charity organizations that benefit the homeless. Over the course of three weeks, Gibson employees raised over $1,500 and gathered various necessary items to donate.



“There are no words to describe the feeling of supporting and giving to people in need,” said Ozzy Shah, Principal of Gibson Diagnostic Labs. “The Gibson team has the heart and soul to give back to the Irving community.”

Held on Friday, December 17, fourteen Gibson employees, including Brian Keels, Katherine Walton, Tony Do, Jimmy Le, Jada Woodall, Vahn Ousouphan, Kevin Thongthip, Jennifer O’Neal, Chad Donelson, Merli Reyes, Esteban Gomez, Eva Gonzalez, Alex Vinson and Margie Martinez, gathered hygiene packs, food packs, clothes, blankets, and other necessities to provide to those in need. Many local shelters, including Many Helping Hand, Helping Around Town, and Safe Haven Women’s Shelter benefitted from the Gibson Gives event.

“I’m so grateful for the support the executive team showed when we presented the idea, and most importantly, the support from all Gibson team members,” said Margie Martinez, HR Manager of Gibson Diagnostic Labs. “We look forward to growing this philanthropic initiative in the coming years and to continue to help our community.”

About Gibson Diagnostic Labs:

Gibson Diagnostic Labs (GDL) is a leading healthcare company that drives better patient care and healthier lives by incorporating more of a holistic approach to healthcare. At its core is a relentless focus on information that empowers healthcare professionals to make better, more informed decisions. GDL delivers advanced, laboratory diagnostic services to physicians, counselors and clinicians who share the same commitment to enhance health outcomes and improve lives. It offers a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests that are aligned with long-term healthcare trends. Its goal is to help in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases by providing healthcare professionals with clinically actionable data that promotes patient‐centric, personalized holistic healthcare.

Anna Benson

3372077103

anna@cxo5.com