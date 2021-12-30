Dividend Declaration

London, UNITED KINGDOM

For Immediate Release: 30 December 2021

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2021.

Announcement Date:        30-Dec-21
Ex-Date:                          06-Jan-22
Record Date:                    07-Jan-22
Payment Date:                 19-Jan-22

     
Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.5434
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.3232
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1508
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.1964
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.1977
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXC4854USD0.1806
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZF74GBP0.1193*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXBH163USD0.0224
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZQ89GBP0.0321*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BYPGTJ26GBP0.1294
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ1GHD37USDnull
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EURIE00BZ56SY76EUR0.0472
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1013
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.2722
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD2.7144
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD2.9016
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR2.8337*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP2.8476*
WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49R912EUR0.0942
WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49RJ15EUR0.225
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USDnull

* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 29 December.

