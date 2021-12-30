STNE, TNT & PLTK – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Stockholders of Class Actions and Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



StoneCo. Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)

Class Period: March 11, 2021 - November 16, 2021

Deadline: January 18, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/stne.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors: (1) that StoneCo was experiencing difficulties in implementing its credit product; (2) that StoneCo faced significant risks via its point-of-sale vendor, PAX Global Technology Ltd.; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF) (NASDAQ: TNT)

Class Period: September 2, 2021 - October 13, 2021

Deadline: January 18, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/tnt.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Tenet Fintech did not own 51% of Asia Synergy Financial Capital Ltd. ("ASFC") through Wuxi Aorong; (2) Tenet Fintech did not disclose its actual ownership structure of ASFC, an undisclosed and potentially problematic nominee shareholder agreement; (3) Huayan did not own the Heartbeat platform; (4) the Heartbeat platform did not exist prior to the alleged acquisition; (5) Tenet Fintech faced imminent delisting from NASDAQ due to non-compliance with known regulations; (6) the "recent disclosure guidance" was in fact published on November 23, 2020, nearly a full nine months prior to Tenet Fintech’s uplisting; (7) as such, Tenet Fintech knew or should have known that its 40-F submission was deficient; (8) Cubeler historically failed to make even minimum loan repayments to Tenet Fintech; (9) Tenet Fintech, instead of exercising its right on the assets, decided to purchase Cubeler; (10) in light of the foregoing, and in consideration of the fact that Cubeler is owned by several Tenet Fintech insiders, the Company’s acquisition of Cubeler is not based on legitimate business interests; (11) there is no evidence Huayan ever owned the Heartbeat platform or that it transferred the asset to Huike; (12) the largest ASFC shareholder had his shares frozen due to court sanctions; and (13) the creation of ASFC itself was likely a related-party transaction. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)

Class Period: (a) Playtika securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) Playtika securities between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline: January 24, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pltk.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (2) the success of the Company’s game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (3) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company’s revenue and earnings; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com