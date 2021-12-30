One World Universe Creates New Subsidiary Focusing on the Revival of Expert Market Listed Companies

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, announced today it has formed a new division of the company that will focus on the revival of Expert Market listed companies.



The newly created entity will be led by CFO Caren Currier, known and respected in the OTC world for her uncanny ability to clean up distressed and dormant public companies. One World Universe will act as an incubator and accelerator of these public vehicles and will either assist in the reverse merger process of the “shells” where Ms. Currier will find a qualified owner for the entity or will simply clean up the vehicle for the current company’s executive officer. One World shall generate revenue through charging a flat fee share equity in the company as compensation for services provided. These shares will be part of a portfolio of stock equity assets generated from both “clean ups” and “spin offs” of current subsidiaries in the future.

“Many shareholders in the investment community have seen my name attached to other public entities. I have many years’ experiences in cleaning up public companies and getting them back up and trading after having them meet all necessary regulatory requirements and even facilitating reverse mergers. After the recent rule change this past September, my services have been sought after by many company owners who need assistance in reviving their public entity and requalifying it to trade back on the Pink Sheets market tier or higher,” stated Caren Currier, CFO of OWUV.

On September 28, 2021, more than 2,000 publicly traded companies whose shares had been quoted on OTC Markets Group’s Pink Open Market were shifted to OTC Markets’ limited “Expert Market,” where stocks were essentially suspended from official trading, for failure to make current information about the company publicly available.

This action was the result of the SEC’s position that enhanced disclosure and investor protection were needed in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets, as reflected in the September 2020 amendment to Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11. This rule prohibits dealers from publishing quotations for OTC securities to quotation mediums without first reviewing certain issuer financial information and ensuring that information is current and publicly available.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

