Associa Hill Country Announces Crystal Gant as Director of Management Services

Austin, TX, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country is pleased to announce Crystal Gant, CMCA®, as director of management services.

With more than 10 years of experience in the homeowners’ association management industry, Ms. Gant has a strong reputation for building strong relationships with a portfolio of exclusive clients. In her previous role as a senior community association manager, Ms. Gant worked closely with board members, homeowners, and vendors alike to gain experience in business operations, contract reviews, financial and budget reviews, and resolving client and homeowner inquiries.

“As an extension of our commitment to serving our clients with the support and expertise they need to successfully manage their communities, Associa Hill Country is also dedicated to growing a successful leadership team,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “Crystal’s decade of industry experience and her passion for client relationship building will make her a perfect addition to our team. We look forward to having her on board as we continue to expand our service offers and grow our client portfolio.”

Ms. Gant earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

