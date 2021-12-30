English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Inside information December 30, 2021 at 7 pm

Dovre's Suvic has signed a project management contract with Fortum regarding building infrastructure for two windmill parks

Suvic Oy has signed a large project management contract with Fortum, who is co-building together with Helen 380 Megawatts of windmill power at Pjelax-Bölen and Kristinestad Norr windmill parks located in Närpiö and Kristinestad.

The contract consists of building for Närpiö's Pjelax-Bölen and Kristinestad's Norr windmill parks the infrastructure for 56 windmills, including roads, lifting platforms, foundations, 30 kV internal power

grid and 110 kV main power grid ground works.

The work will commence with clearing of the forest in January 2022 and Suvic's work is expected to be completed in June 2023.

With this significant new contract Suvic's order backlog for 2022 exceeds 50 million euros. Suvic is seeking significant growth for the year 2022.

"We are very happy, that our collaboration with Fortum, which started in 2018, will continue with building such a massive windmill park infrastructure project", states Suvic's CEO and Chairman of the Board Ville Vesanen.

Additional information:

Suvic Oy

Ville Vesanen, CEO

Tel. +358 44 328 9928

vve@suvic.fi, www.suvic.fi

Dovre Group Plc

Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Suvic Oy is a Finnish construction company founded in 2017 in Oulu, which specializes in windmill farm construction and project management. In addition, the company provides turn-key construction services for bioenergy and industrial construction projects. Suvic provides innovative practises to the design,

construction and project management of energy projects. Company's current projects include OX2’s Puutikankangas windmill park (Sievi) and Merkkikallio (Vöyri), wpd Finland's Karhunnevankangas (Pyhäjoki) and Nuolivaara (Kemijärvi), Foresight Group LLP's Puskakorpi (Pyhäjoki) and CPC Finland's Lappfjärd windmill park (Kristinestad).

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 900 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.dovregroup.com