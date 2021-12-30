Sky Wellness Gets Back into Pet Care with Relaunch of D Oh Gee™, a Premium CBD Collection for Dogs

PHOENIX, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announced today Sky Wellness™, the leading challenger brand in the CBD CPG industry – announces the relaunch of their pet CBD wellness collection D Oh Gee™. The updated line features Broad Spectrum, USA grown and manufactured CBD pet products holistically designed for supportive, natural care for your dog’s physical and mental well-being. Each product has been perfectly formulated for supportive care for joint wellness, mobility, and calming aid during environmental stress.



The brand launched D Oh Gee™ with the following products:

D Oh Gee CBD Dog Oil Drops Bacon Flavor – Available in sizes of 300mg for small to medium dogs, and 600mg for medium to large dogs. The CBD Oil Drops can be given during or after mealtime, up to three times per day, or as needed. These formulas consist of 100% natural ingredients, including USA grown CBD, and never any fillers.



D Oh Gee CBD Daily Turkey Chewies – The dog supplements are ideal for dogs of all sizes. The CBD Daily Turkey Chewies are formulated with 10mg of CBD per chew and 100mg in total per bag. Also 100% natural ingredients and flavor, with no additives or preservatives, and like all CBD products from Sky Wellness, is 100% THC free.



– The dog supplements are ideal for dogs of all sizes. The CBD Daily Turkey Chewies are formulated with 10mg of CBD per chew and 100mg in total per bag. Also 100% natural ingredients and flavor, with no additives or preservatives, and like all CBD products from Sky Wellness, is 100% THC free. D Oh Gee CBD Daily Duck Bites – The Duck Bites are ideal for dogs of all sizes. These treats are formulated with 5mg of CBD per bite and 50mg in total per bag. Also, 100% natural ingredients and flavor, with no additives or preservatives, and like all CBD products from Sky Wellness, is 100% THC free.



D Oh Gee™ is the best source for USA-grown and manufactured hemp wellness products for family pets. All products were holistically created for pets’ daily wellness. Also, the brand offers easy-to-use dosage guides on the packaging that contains dosage information based upon the animal’s weight. It is safe, affordable, legal, and easy to use.

“When Sky Wellness came to market in 2019, we launched a dog and cat tincture line based on demand from our customers for their pets,” said Brook Bacon, VP, Marketing & General Manager of Animal Products for Sky Wellness. We learned from that experience about what pet parents want in CBD products. We decided to retire the Sky Wellness pet brand to relaunch the pet category with new products under our house brand D Oh Gee™. The line of CBD supplements and oil drops is now available online and through most of our major retail channels, and the sales velocity we see for the brand with our C-Store channel partners has been significant.”

Along with the launch of D Oh Gee™, Sky Wellness is also showing its interest in the pet care market by joining the American Pet Products Association (APPA), an organization whose mission is to promote responsible pet care and advance the pet products industry. The APPA has been the leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958. APPA membership includes more than 1,000’s of pet product manufacturers, their representatives, importers and livestock suppliers representing both large corporations and growing business enterprises.

According to the APPA’s 2020 State of the Industry Report, the industry exceeded over $100 billion in sales for the first-time last year and they are projecting growth of 5.8%, well above the historical average of 3% to 4%. Their research also points to growth in pet ownership in 70% of U.S. households for 2020, a 3% increase from the previous year, with 25% of new pet owners citing the pandemic as an influence on getting a pet.

Brook Bacon comments, “Providing quality, innovative, and lab-tested CBD products for pets has been our number one priority since the beginning of our product development. We are pleased with the marketplace receptivity to D Oh Gee™ CBD products, and evolving our opportunities through our membership with APPA. D Oh Gee™ offers pet parents the opportunity for their pets to try and experience the positive effects CBD offers and we are motivated in seeing the impact these products are already making in pets’ lives.”

Complete product information about D Oh Gee™, along with laboratory testing results on every product, can be found online at skywellness.com.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX , and RipD, the company makes, markets, and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being, and make people and their animals… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’ portfolio of CBD brands will be available in more than 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

