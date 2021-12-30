World Insurance Associates Acquires PLA Insurance Services

Tinton Falls, NJ, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired PLA Insurance Services (“PLA”) of Harrisburg, PA on December 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

PLA is a full-service, multi-solution insurance brokerage firm, with over 80 years of combined experience providing insurance solutions for the healthcare industry. Other areas of expertise include construction insurance, manufacturing insurance, agriculture and farm insurance and transportation insurance.

“We help our clients discover where their businesses are at risk and offer solutions to answer those concerns. Our team focuses on using a consultative approach to make the process simple and understandable for every client,” says Rory Rineer, Principal, PLA Insurance Services. “We believe that clients deserve to make these decisions while fully informed, aware of all options, and sure of what is right for them,” adds Jeremy Bonneville, Principal, PLA Insurance Services. “It is our mission to get clients to that point, and we take pride in achieving this.”

“We are excited for PLA Insurance Services to join the World Insurance Healthcare team,” says Aaron Richard, Principal, WIA. “I have known the PLA group for over a decade, and we are looking forward to the addition of such an experienced and well-respected team that focuses on delivering cost effective healthcare insurance solutions to each client. “

“PLA is known for the exceptional service they provide to their clients,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “We are pleased to welcome them to the World family and look forward to their contributions to our team.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Fortrust Diligence advised them on the transaction. Connell Foley provided legal counsel to PLA, and The Manhattan Group advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed. unit

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 132 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.