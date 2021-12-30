Analyst Reports and Industry Awards Highlight Amdocs’ Leadership in 5G, Digital Transformation, Cloud and Customer Experience in 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been named a leader in multiple domains by global analyst firms and highly-regarded awards programs covering the industry’s vendor landscape.

Through a series of award wins and analyst commendations, Amdocs has been recognized for its market leadership in the technologies and trends that are driving innovation in communications and media and enabling next-generation experiences for both consumers and enterprises.

AMDOCS SUSTAINS AND GROWS MARKET-SHARE LEADERSHIP IN MONETIZATION AND REVENUE MANAGEMENT

Analysys Mason recognized Amdocs as the global leader in the overall monetization platforms product-related market for the 14th consecutive year with an estimated market share of 24 per cent.

A GLOBAL LEADER IN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE, TELCO/IT SERVICES AND QUALITY ENGINEERING

Amdocs took home the Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor Award at Light Reading’s Leading Lights Awards for the second year running.

A PIONEER IN CLOUD AND 5G INNOVATION

Amdocs was a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its Customer Experience Suite (CES). This award recognizes leaders who play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.

CONTINUED LEADERSHIP IN SERVICE AND NETWORK AUTOMATION

Analysys Mason ranked Amdocs as the global leader in service design and orchestration product revenue for the fourth year in a row, with an estimated market share of 14 per cent.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

