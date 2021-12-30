Honey Badger Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 4,809,800 shares in the Company exercisable at a price of $0.075 for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s existing stock option plan and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all regulatory requirements.



About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian Silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario’s historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in the southeast and south-central Yukon including the Plata property 180 kms to the east of the Keno Hill silver district, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top-tier silver company.

For more information, please visit our website above, or contact:

Ms. Christina Slater: cslater@honeybadgersilver.com

(647) 848-1009

