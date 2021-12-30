Adyton appoints Independent Director and restructures Board

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Irvine to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from December 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company also announces the appointment of existing Directors Sinton Spence and Tim Crossley as the Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, respectively. The new Board consisting of existing Board members Sinton Spence and Tim Crossley and new appointee David Irvine, will govern the company on an interim basis as it restructures its Board and executive team.



New Chairman Sinton Spence said, “I am honored to be asked to be Chairman of a company that has so much potential. Since the listing of Adyton in February 2021, we have undertaken two very successful drilling campaigns most recently on Feni Island where the company reported a very significant copper intercept (refer announcement dated 1 December 2021) and earlier on Fergusson Island (Gameta and Wapolu deposits) where the company reported a significant increase in its mineral resource inventory (refer announcement dated 14 October 2021). Despite these successes, we share the frustration of all shareholders about the company’s share price. As a long-term PNG resident and participant in the country’s mineral sector, I am excited by the opportunity to restructure and reposition Adyton and continue these successes with the objective of achieving market valuation at multiples that reflect our resources compared to our peers and the company’s prospects for further advancement and growth. I am an absolute believer in the quality of the geology of Adyton’s projects.”

Interim CEO Tim Crossley said, “Like Sinton I am an absolute believer in the geology of our assets and look forward to restructuring and positioning Adyton for continued success and better value recognition by the market.” Mr Crossley said he had also met with Chief Geologist Rod Watt who having coordinated and managed the exploration programs prior to Adyton’s listing and over the last 9 months is also an absolute believer in the geology and has advised he wishes to stay involved in whatever capacity the new Board desires.

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: tcrossley@adytonresources.com

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

Adyton was formed by a reverse takeover transaction completed with XIB I Capital Corporation on February 17, 2021, and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ADY” on February 24, 2021.

Adyton is also quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701:GR.

