Leonhardt Ventures Files Patent for Bioelectric Diabetes Reversal Treatment via FABp4 Regulation and Klotho Regulation





Mission Viejo, California, United States, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonhardt Ventures LLC announced today filing of a patent application covering bioelectric controlled down regulation of FABp4 and up regulation of klotho for the potential purpose of reversing type 1 and 2 diabetes.

Published studies have documented that serum FABp4 levels are higher in type 2 diabetic patients compared to healthy individuals and klotho levels are lower. FABp4 over expression interferes with the ability of the pancreas and beta cells to produce healthy insulin levels.Klotho deficiency causes insulin production to be decreased and insulin sensitivity to be increased.

Other studies have shown a correlation between abnormally low FABp4 levels and type 1 diabetes. In those patients modest controlled up regulation control back to normal levels, but not higher, may be useful.

This new patent filing is based on the premise that FABP4 inhibition will attenuate the intracellular lipid content and improve insulin signaling and insulin-stimulated glucose uptake thus potentially reversing effects of type 2 diabetes. Klotho supplementation increases insulin production and improves insulin sensitivity back to normal levels (needs to be studied in well controlled statistically significant clinical trials to prove out).

In 2017, approximately 462 million individuals were affected by type 2 diabetes corresponding to 6.28% of the world’s population (4.4% of those aged 15–49 years, 15% of those aged 50–69, and 22% of those aged 70+), or a prevalence rate of 6059 cases per 100,000. Over 1 million deaths per year can be attributed to diabetes alone, making it the ninth leading cause of mortality. The burden of diabetes mellitus is rising globally, and at a much faster rate in developed regions, such as Western Europe. The gender distribution is equal, and the incidence peaks at around 55 years of age. Global prevalence of type 2 diabetes is projected to increase to 7079 individuals per 100,000 by 2030, reflecting a continued rise across all regions of the world. There are concerning trends of rising prevalence in lower-income countries. Urgent public health, clinical preventive, and accelerated treatment research are warranted and the Leonhardt Ventures team is committed to make a contribution.

"Bioelectric controlled down regulation of FABp4 and up regulation of Klotho could potentially be a major breakthrough in diabetes treatment. This technology warrants further examination and study." states Dr. Leslie Miller Chief Medical Officer Leonhardt Ventures LLC, PancreaCell LTP and the Leonhardt's Launchpads accelerator.

Leonhardt Ventures LLC has issued, pending, in process, optioned or licensed over 800 patent claims related to organ regeneration, healing and recovery https://patents.justia.com/inventor/howard-j-leonhardt.

The Leonhardt patent and patents pending estate includes patent claims for klotho expressing MSCs, bioelectric controlled circulating klotho up regulation https://patents.justia.com/patent/20200289826, bioelectric stem cell homing, proliferation and differentiation control, bioelectric customized inflammation control, bioelectric cancer treatment (10 issued U.S. patents), and bioelectric and biologics based organ regeneration including pancreas regeneration.

PancreaCell LTP a formative stage Leonhardt Ventures LLC startup has been working for years on perfecting pancreas regeneration -

https://player.vimeo.com/video/170533425?h=74e8cc5cde

Another recent published study linked low klotho levels with pancreatic cancer - https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/13/24/6297

The Leonhardt team has 10 issued U.S. patents already for bioelectric cancer treatment including pancreatic cancer treatment and has numerous additional cancer related patent claims pending at the U.S.P.T.O. including those for klotho modulation.

In clinical studies in Brazil Leonhardt Ventures sponsored researchers demonstrated an ability to increase circulating klotho 150% in kidney compromised patients with just a couple short sessions of stimulation a week for a 8 weeks. In our own R&D labs in pre-clinical studies we have achieved increased expressions from cells and tissues of > 480%.



The Leonhardt team working with the startup BioLeonhardt Whole Body is developing the BodStim www.bodstim.com stimulation suit designed to increase circulating klotho levels that is in early stages of clinical evaluation OUS.



KlothoBios another Leonhardt Ventures startup has unveiled the Klotho Years Klotho Blood Test - www.klothoyears.com The team working with established test partners has run over a 20 test runs of this klotho levels test system and methods with success and is preparing for a larger clinical study.



About Leonhardt Ventures LLC: Since 1982 the Leonhardt team has been developing and bringing to clinic medical device and biotech inventions. Over 600,000 patients have been treated with Leonhardt inventions to date. See www.leonhardtventures.com for more information.



About PancreaCell LTP: PancreaCell is a formative stage Leonhardt Ventures LLC startup focused on pancreas regeneration with a convergence of bioelectrics and biologics.



About Leonhardt's Launchpads: Leonhardt's Launchpads founded in 2008 is the innovation and startup launch accelerator arm of Leonhardt Ventures LLC focused on helping to accelerate innovation developments in bioelectrics, biologics and endovascular technologies through first in human studies.



About CancerCell LTP: CancerCell is a formative stage Leonhardt Ventures LLC startup focused on bioelectric and biologics cancer treatments including pancreatic cancer. They have ten (10) issued bioelectric cancer treatment patents and dozens of more patent claims pending with the USPTO at this time. See www.cancercellinc.com



