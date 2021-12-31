WestBond Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

DELTA, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) has appointed Subhashni Prasad as Secretary/Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Prasad has six years of experience as a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and graduated with a Bachelor in International Business Management and a Minors: in Economics and Information Systems from Brigham Young University in Hawaii, USA.



Ms. Prasad will replace Owen Granger who has resigned as Director, Secretary/Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer as of today in order to retire after more than 30 years service to WestBond. Mr. Granger has been a valuable member of the executive and Board of WestBond and has made many contributions that have led to the financial success and growth of the company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Granger and wish him well in his well-earned retirement.

For further information please contact:

Gennaro Magistrale

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

WestBond Enterprises Corporation

101 – 7403 Progress Way, Delta, BC V4G 1E7

Tel: (604) 940-3939

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.