1eco’s metaverse platform ‘1eco World’, Listed on the global virtual asset exchange Bittrex Global on December 30th.

1eco Limited (CEO: Ryan Keum) officially listed the token [1ECO] of ‘1eco World’, a blockchain platform that connects the real and virtual world, on the global virtual asset exchange Bittrex Global on the 30th.

This time, the virtual asset to be listed is the governance coin [1ECO] issued by 1eco world. The wallet was enabled on December 28th, and trading started through BTC and USDT markets as of 16:00 PST on December 29th (December 30, 12 AM UTC).

1eco World is a blockchain technology-based Connect-to-Earn (C2E) platform that rewards its users as much as it contributes to solving both big and small real-world societal problems in fields such as environmental issues, local market, healthcare, and commerce.

Bittrex Global, where 1ECO is listed for the first time, is an exchange that provides virtual asset trading services and has been continuously collaborating with global blockchain projects and virtual asset industries.

An official from 1eco Limited said, “This official listing of [1ECO] on Bittrex Global is a significant impetus to accelerate the launch of 1eco World’s official service. We contribute to solving various social problems with global users, and our team will do our best to build a platform where users can be rewarded for their contributions and increase their real assets.”

Contact Info:

Name: Bruno Yun

Email: Send Email

Organization: 1eco World

Phone: +82-10-6477-7188

Website: https://www.1eco.io/



